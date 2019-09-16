ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Authorities identified the man who died Monday following an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as Jeffrey Michael Gibble, age 33, of Johnson City. Gibble was killed in an early morning shootout with Elizabethton police, according to a written statement.
Authorities said an officer with the Elizabethton Police Department observed “suspicious activity” near a vehicle on the 700 block of East Elk Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday. When the officer confronted a man there and asked him to identify himself, he fled on foot. A second officer caught up to the suspect in the 200 block of Academy Street and tried to take him into custody, according to the TBI statement.
The release states that the man then pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The two officers fired back and shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
No officers were injured in the shooting, said TBI officials in the statement.
The state agency is investigating the incident at the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
“As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review,” according to TBI’s statement.
TBI did not identify the officers involved with the shooting. The investigation is continuing.
In response to a request for comment Monday, Jason Shaw, chief of the Elizabethton Police Department, wrote in an email, “There is nothing more I can add at this time other than I am thankful our officers were not hurt in the incident.”
The early morning shooting startled neighbors and riddled the walls of one woman’s Academy Street home with bullet holes.
Debbie Meyer awoke to a series of loud noises around 2 a.m. Monday.
“I wasn’t sure what it was, and then I realized it was gunfire and crashing noises,” said Meyer, 65, who lives next to a parking lot across from First Free Will Baptist Church. Authorities taped off the lot Monday morning as they conducted their investigation.
As the officers and male subject exchanged gunfire next to her house, Meyer said the sounds were so loud that she thought people were inside her home, shooting on the first floor. She fears that if she had walked down to see what was happening, one of the bullets that pierced her wall could have struck her as well.
“Buddy’s safe, I’m safe — it’s a miracle,” Meyer said, referencing her cat. “I was very lucky.”
She sat in a pink plastic chair outside her front door Monday morning as authorities documented the scene, which included her home.
Duane Shields, who lives in the next house over on Academy Street, sat with Meyer and kept her company. He said he witnessed the shooting from his bathroom window.
“Nothing ever happens like this around here,” said Shields, 56. “This neighborhood is really quiet.”
