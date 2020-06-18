TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County School Board on Thursday adopted a resolution urging the state to allow each division to decide how best to reopen schools and will consider legal action to back it up.
On June 10, the Virginia Department of Education issued its first guidance on reopening schools for this fall, suggesting a phased approach similar to how Gov. Ralph Northam is reopening businesses and the economy. Those guidelines suggest beginning classes remotely with internet-based instruction. Each division is expected to submit an individual plan for reopening.
Northam closed schools statewide March 13 due to the pandemic and then closed them for the academic year March 23.
The meeting was called under emergency circumstances for the purpose of consulting with legal counsel, according to a written statement. Board Chairman David Woodward said more will be forthcoming on “whether legal actions would be necessary.”
“It is important that we be the advocates for our students in times such as these,” Woodward said. “We do not believe the Virginia Constitution was wrong when placing governance of local schools in the hands of local boards. It is nearly impossible to sit in the seat of state government and make decisions for every school in the commonwealth and do so effectively or safely. For this reason, our board is going a step further and exploring our legal options to regain the authority to open, operate, or close our schools based on what the situation is in Tazewell County,” Woodard said.
The resolution addresses inequity and concerns about opening schools on a statewide or region-wide basis because many counties “have no active cases of COVID-19 and haven’t for quite some time,” according to a written statement.
Tazewell County has reported nine COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March with no new cases since June 2.
“We are especially concerned that we will be allowed to restart school in a manner that we want to and then schools will be shut down statewide again if cases of COVID spike in Northern Virginia. Our teachers are telling us what we already know — our kids need to be in the classroom, if at all possible. We’ve lost half of a year; we cannot afford to lose anymore,” Woodward said.
School officials are working to develop a reopening plan and will spend the next month testing online learning programs with teachers and students and planning how a blended or online schedule might look, according to Tazewell County Superintendent Christopher Stacy.
“Our interests lie solely in the well-being and safety of our students and staff so that they may receive the highest quality of education available,” Stacy said in the statement. “We are taking all of the precautions that we can take, including buying PPE (personal protective equipment), replacing water fountains with bottle filling stations and planning extra cleaning and sanitation time into the schedules. However, it will be very difficult, almost impossible, to follow the state’s guidelines in our geographic region.”
The resolution notes “student access to the internet was and continues to be inequitable in many rural localities” and, for that reason, many students “did not participate in remote learning” during the spring semester. It also notes that a high percentage of students whose families live in poverty don’t have the same access as other families.
The resolution calls the state’s refusal to allow lightly impacted areas like Southwest Virginia to reopen businesses sooner than other areas “inequitable and devastating.”
The Lee County School Board approved the same resolution at its June 11 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.