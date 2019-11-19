BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Investigative efforts of the newly formed Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Kingsport, Tennessee, woman charged with murder in the overdose death of a Bristol woman.
Tonya Gray, 38, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury Nov. 6 on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of sale of heroin, one count of delivery of heroin, one count of sale of fentanyl and one count of delivery of fentanyl, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Back in late July, detectives from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department initiated an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old woman who appeared to have overdosed, according to TBI Director David Rausch, who spoke during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.
The woman, Lyndsey Keesee, died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose in Bristol on July 20. Gray is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl on July 19-20, the indictment states.
“Bristol detectives reached out to the Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force, and as a result of that partnership, murder charges have been placed against the person who sold the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl to the victim,” said Rausch, who previously launched a similar task force in Knoxville, where he earlier served as police chief.
Gray was arrested last Thursday by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail.
The new Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force is a partnership among the TBI, Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Kingsport Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Tennessee National Guard and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The task force’s goal is to pursue those distributing deadly drug combinations that result in epidemic levels of addiction and death in Northeast Tennessee, Rausch said.
In 2017, Sullivan County was designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The task force is funded through the Appalachia HIDTA initiative, which uses a multi-disciplinary approach to address public health and safety issues that center around the opioid crisis as well as other dangerous drug trends.
Sullivan County has an especially high rate of drug overdose deaths, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said.
So far in 2019, seven people have died of either a heroin or fentanyl overdose in the county, Deputy District Attorney Gene Perrin said.
The need for a drug death task force is “critical and clear,” Rausch said.
“The number of overdoses that are happening in this area are something everybody should be paying attention to,” Rausch said. “The fact is, if not for narcan and naloxone, the number of overdoses in this community would be outrageous.”
Narcan and naloxone are opioid overdose antidotes.
“We put together this task force because of the need, the desire of the team, they were beating on the door saying ‘we need the help,’” Rausch said. “We’re proud to be part of it.”
Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Blaine Wade said he’s thankful for the resources of the task force, which in the end will hold people accountable.
Rausch said, “Those who die should not die in vain. Those who die are victims of a crime. We’ve also found that these investigations also lead us further into those drug trafficking organizations that are bringing the poisons into our communities.”
Tennessee code allows prosecutors to charge individuals with second-degree murder for selling and providing a drug that results in death.
Staubus said investigations into drug overdoses involve death records, autopsies, drug analysis, search warrants, witness interviews and record checks for prescription drugs.
“That takes a while to get together,” Staubus said.
Rausch noted that the Gray case is not the only investigation currently active in Sullivan County.
“It’s one of many cases that are being worked by the task force,” Rausch said.
The prosecutors’ office declined to reveal more information about the investigation, but Perrin noted that no other deaths are currently under investigation in relation to Gray.
She has a history of drug and theft convictions in Sullivan County, including introducing contraband into a penal facility, simple possession, identity theft and forgery.
