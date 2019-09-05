BRISTOL, Tenn. — A T-Mobile store is set to be built at The Pinnacle, next to the Starbucks.
Site plans the Bristol Herald Courier acquired from the city of Bristol Tennessee show the cell phone and service provider store will be at 207 Steven’s Trail.
Steve Johnson, the developer of The Pinnacle, said the store is a confirmed tenant and construction will begin in mid-September. He added the store is expected to open in spring 2020.
The site plans show that, when completed, the store will be a one-story, 2,400-square-foot building with 17 parking spaces. The site plans show the T-Mobile parking lot will adjoin the Starbucks lot, and no new roads will be added.
Representatives from T-Mobile didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment.
T-Mobile currently operates a store on Linden Drive in Bristol Virginia. Other area locations are in Kingsport and Johnson City. There are also two authorized T-Mobile dealers operating in the Twin City.
