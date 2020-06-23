Attendance climbed to 773 recently at Hungry Mother State Park when the beach reopened for swimming and all other amenities were reopened to the public. The only site remaining closed is the restaurant.
“I was impressed by how polite everyone was and following the rules,” said Andrew Philpot, park manager. “We could only allow 300 people at one time, and we hit that several times. People were waiting in line, and we could let some in as others left. Everybody seemed to be really understanding about the situation.”
Closed for months due to the pandemic, Hungry Mother State Park could only allow people in for walking, biking and fishing. As the state began phases of reopening, visitors could rent boats, camp and picnic in small groups. Then the Discovery Center, cabins, shelters and restrooms were reopened, and finally swimming returned to the beach.
Philpot and his staff have been kept busy cleaning and sanitizing and will continue these updated efforts as the park returns to normal operations.
“Most everything is open, restrooms, cabins, campgrounds, the lake,” said Philpot, although Ferrell Hall is closed until restrictions on group size are lifted, and the restaurant may open to group reservations this year.
“We are trying to do whatever is necessary to keep the park open,” Philpot said of the cleaning efforts. “We are taking everything seriously. We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, away from TV and enjoying nature.”
Philpot said people can avoid crowds at the park, and visitors are social distancing and obeying the rules.
“I want to thank everyone who came out this past weekend,” he said. “They were so pleasant and well-behaved. They came out and had a good time.”
