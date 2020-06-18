BRISTOL, Va. — A group of Southwest Virginia school leaders have developed COVID-19 mitigation strategies designed to bring students back into classrooms this fall.
The one-page document was created by school superintendents in Virginia’s Region VII, which includes Radford and 18 other divisions in the westernmost section of the state. Much of the region has been far less impacted by the public health pandemic than larger, urban areas such as northern Virginia and Richmond.
The state Department of Education previously issued guidance for safely reopening public and private schools in the wake of the public health pandemic. It proposes strict guidelines, phased reopening and would likely prompt most schools to begin classes remotely. It also directs all divisions to submit reopening plans.
The proposed list differs from state guidelines because it would allow at least one student in every bus seat, allow family members to sit together on buses and require face coverings once the Centers for Disease Control recommendations are surpassed. It also prescribes performing daily health checks on buses, reducing, but not eliminating, access to communal areas, reducing mass class transitions in hallways by altering schedules and providing options for modified social distancing, according to the document.
It proposes to reduce social distances between students to less than 6 feet by providing desk shields and suggesting or requiring use of face coverings and requiring teachers to wear face coverings within 6 feet of students. Students would eat lunch in their classroom instead of cafeterias, families would be asked to perform daily health checks and divisions would offer a virtual or remote program for any student that doesn’t want to return to school due to the pandemic.
Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan, who is chairman of the Small and Rural Schools Coalition, said talks with the state have been ongoing for the past week.
“We understand the governor’s guidance makes sense for a lot of localities. However, the lack of original flexibility didn’t make sense for a lot of Southwest Virginia school divisions,” Perrigan said. “Several superintendents in Region VII got together and developed a list of mitigations we would need to have approved if we wanted to go beyond what the governor recommended to get our kids back in school in a way that made sense for our communities.”
The city School Board is on record wanting to begin school Aug. 20 with all students in classrooms. Perrigan said school officials are working with risk management, the local Health Department and others to develop a plan.
“I think however we return to school there is going to be risk. I think our job as a School Board and central office staff and leadership team is to minimize that risk as much as possible,” he said.
Perrigan said discussions with the state have been positive.
“I think they’re [state] willing to help us come up with plans that make sense but, at the same point in time, nobody we work with — risk management, health departments or Department of Education — is going to be willing to put a stamp of approval on it because of the risk,” he said.
Perrigan said the city plan is expected to include fully remote learning and a mix of remote and classroom settings, in addition to its goal of having all students in schools when classes begin.
The city has registered four cases of COVID-19 since the worldwide pandemic took hold in Virginia in March. The city’s last reported new case was nearly a month ago on May 22, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Neighboring Washington County reports 51 cases since the pandemic began and just two new cases since May 10, state health records show. The 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia report a combined 20 new cases over the past 10 days, with 65% of those in Smyth County.
With the exception of Carroll County, which had 178 cases and the city of Galax, which had 211, no division in Region VII had more than 69 total cases since March. The state Department of Health does not release recovered case information.
