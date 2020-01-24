Community leaders gathered in Wise and St. Paul on Friday to kick off a pair of projects aimed at improving former coal sites and drawing more economic activity to Southwest Virginia. But the celebrations come amid a wider concern about the future of federal funds for cleaning up abandoned mines across the state.
Since early December, seven Southwest Virginia localities have approved resolutions advocating a 15-year extension of a fee that supports the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation Program. The AML program was established to protect public health and safety by supporting the reclamation of coal mines abandoned before 1977 — the year Congress enacted environmental regulations for mine operators and required them to post bonds for reclamation in case they fail to carry out required cleanup.
The AML program is supported by a fund that relies on a per-ton fee mine operators pay on coal production, which is set to expire in September 2021.
Looming over the calls for the fee extension are billions in unfunded reclamation costs across the country — about $10.7 billion, according to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). The agency’s data shows there’s more than $400 million worth of reclamation costs in Virginia waiting to be addressed.
Some of the resolutions specifically endorse a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would reauthorize reclamation fees through 2036. So far, Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Dungannon, Haysi, Norton, Pound and St. Paul have passed resolutions urging the state’s congressional delegation to find a solution, according to a news release from environmental advocacy group Appalachian Voices.
“There is clearly a major need for ongoing cleanup of AML sites, and these resolutions show that local leaders get that. Not only will renewal of the AML program help address dangerous and polluting sites, it will create jobs throughout the region,” Thom Kay, senior legislative representative with Appalachian Voices, said in the release.
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner from Virginia issued statements Friday in support of the AML program. Both Democratic senators are co-sponsors of legislation in the Senate similar to that in the House that would renew the reclamation fee for 15 years.
“Extending this program is necessary to continue the important work of cleaning up and revitalizing abandoned mine sites in our coal communities. This work will help improve the health, safety, and vitality of these communities for decades to come,” Warner said in a statement.
Kaine said, “Mine reclamation supports hundreds of jobs in Virginia each year, boosts our economy, and helps clean up the environment. I’m proud to sponsor legislation that would extend the Abandoned Mine Land Fund fee period for 15 years.”
Linking abandoned mine reclamation and economic development has been a particular focus of advocacy groups and government programs in recent years.
A report published last November by the Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition outlined how old coal sites could be redeveloped in support of sectors like outdoor recreation, recycling, waste management, technology and renewable energy.
And the federal government has provided Virginia $20 million for projects through the AML Pilot Program, a federal program that supports economic and community development on former mining properties. The AML Pilot Program is funded with a specific appropriation from Congress and is distinct from the AML Reclamation Program, which the recent resolutions focused on.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, referred to the pilot program in a statement Friday.
“I am a supporter of the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation program. It has been an asset in reclaiming for new purposes sites where mines once operated. This is important in a place like Southwest Virginia, with its extensive legacy of coal mining, and it is why I have championed bringing the AML pilot program to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he said.
The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy administers AML Pilot grants for projects in the state.
Check presentations on Friday recognized two projects in Southwest Virginia selected in the most recent round of funding.
In Wise, DMME and local leaders celebrated a $1.78 million grant for a new phase of “Project Intersection,” proposed by the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority. The grant will support grading, road and utility development on a larger 200-acre site that’s being transformed from mine land into developable property for future businesses. The land is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and U.S. 58A in Norton, according to the project application.
Later in the day, a check presentation in St. Paul awarded $222,000 in AML Pilot funds to The Nature Conservancy for improvements along the Mountain View Trail System, which connects Coeburn and St. Paul in Wise County. The funds will also support the reclamation of 20 to 30 abandoned mine features, the project application states.
The state is set to award an additional $10 million in AML Pilot Program funds this year. DMME received 19 applications for the funds and an advisory council has met twice to discuss the projects, according to DMME spokeswoman Tarah Kesterson. The federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement must also approve the projects.
State officials expect to make an announcement in February, Kesterson said.
