ABINGDON, Va. — A Southwest Virginia man arrested following a 10-hour standoff in Abingdon Wednesday into Thursday has a long criminal history, according to court records.
Christopher John Tiller, 43, is being held without bail on charges of resisting arrest, a felony probation violation out of Washington County and felony probation violations out of Smyth County, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received information that Tiller could be found inside a home on Railroad Street in Abingdon. The two-story home, built in 1889, according to property records, faces the nearby Norfolk Southern Railway and is a short distance from the Martha Washington Inn and Barter Theatre.
Tiller wouldn’t answer deputies when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant, Sheriff Fred Newman said.
After hours of trying to coax him out through negotiations and multiple rounds of tear gas, Tiller exited the front door shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, Newman said.
The home — which has a history of emergency calls in recent years, according to the Abingdon Police Department — was vacant Thursday afternoon. Windows were broken, the porch overhang barely stood on wood posts, and concrete blocks could be seen piled in front of the residence. A small camper was parked at the rear of the property.
It’s not known whether Tiller had permission to be at the home.
In recent years, Abingdon police have responded to family disputes, animal calls, emergency custody orders, vandalism, simple assaults, drunkenness, trespassing and drug calls at the home, records show.
Tiller, who has a criminal history in Washington and Smyth counties, does not appear to have history at the residence, according to the records.
In October, warrants were issued for Tiller’s arrest on probation violations, a short time after he was released from Red Onion State Prison, Newman said. The Smyth County probation violation stems from a court order to not use illegal substances, a document provided by Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans shows.
In Washington County, Tiller has convictions of manufacturing methamphetamine, which led to his recent incarceration, grand larceny and breaking and entering, records show.
The former Marion resident, who also has an address listed in Roanoke, was previously convicted in Smyth County of felony eluding police in two separate cases.
In 2014, an officer was responding to an emergency call when he got behind a Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Tiller, in Smyth County, according to records. The vehicle sped up and would not move over, the officer wrote.
The officer followed the vehicle for about 15 miles when the vehicle passed a vehicle on Thomas Bridge Road and “just about hit a car oncoming head on.”
The vehicle ran into a ditch while trying to go around two Marion police cruisers, the officer wrote.
Tiller was charged and later convicted on a felony eluding charge.
The man was previously convicted of felony eluding in a 2007 case. In that incident, police said Tiller failed to stop after being caught littering, records show. He jumped from his moving vehicle and was later found hiding in the basement of a house.
Police also charged Tiller with three counts of child abuse and neglect because children were in the vehicle, but prosecutors decided not to pursue those charges, records show.
Documentation on the new Washington County charges was not available Thursday. Tiller is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
