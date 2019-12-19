An investigation into a suspicious death in Hawkins County led multiple police agencies to a home in Sullivan County on Thursday morning.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his officers assisted the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending Bradley Wayne Addington of Kingsport, who is a "person if interest" in the suspicious death of a woman who was found unresponsive along a road Monday near Church Hill.
Police blocked off part of Orebank Road early Thursday morning as officers worked to get Addington, 30, out of a house on Cannon Street located just off Orebank Road.
Cassidy said officers were able to see and clearly identify Addington inside the home, but he refused to leave the residence. Officers sent in a robot to sweep the house to check for potential hazards when Addington attempted to escape through the back door.
The SWAT team apprehended Addington in the back yard and he was taken into police custody. He is also wanted on probation violation warrants out of Sullivan County and Kingsport.
Cassidy said Addington will be questioned at the Sullivan County jail about his role in the suspicious death out of Hawkins County.
UPDATE: At least one person has been removed from the home. TBI agents are also on scene.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is assisting the U.S. Marshal Service in an operation near Orebank Road.
The road is blocked off near Hooven Street. And officers have surrounded a house on Cannon Street near Orebank Freewill Baptist Church.
