JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Combating the opioid epidemic and substance use disorders has been a priority for local, state and federal leaders, but it’s also a personal mission for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
“My own brother is in prison right now due to crimes that he committed to support his addiction,” he told dozens of law enforcement leaders, health experts and public officials gathered at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City on Thursday.
His brother, Phillip, is serving a 10-year sentence for stealing $200 to support an addiction. Adams said his sibling struggled with untreated anxiety and depression, which eventually led him to self-medicate with a number of substances.
“There was stigma attached to saying, ‘I have depression,’” in the rural area where they grew up, he said.
Adams, along with U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, participated in a roundtable at ETSU focused on the opioid epidemic that has affected so many lives and families in this region and the nation.
Thursday’s event included discussions about how the crisis has impacted Tennessee, where progress is being made and the multidisciplinary approach experts say is needed to address the underlying causes.
Tennessee has seen a rising number of overdose deaths in recent years, the majority involving highly addictive opioids, according to state data.
“I want you to think about the number 1,818,” Piercey said, referencing the state’s total number of drug overdose deaths in 2018. “It’s 1,818 people who didn’t just have Christmas with us, who aren’t going to buy flowers or chocolates in a couple weeks and who aren’t going to watch their kids graduate in May.”
Law enforcement officials also report that there are large numbers of inmates in jails who suffer from substance use disorders and many who have had opioid addictions are turning to stimulants like methamphetamine.
Still, there has been positive data statewide, Piercey said. She pointed to reductions in morphine milligram equivalents prescribed and noted that 2018 was the first year Tennessee saw a decline in neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) since the state started monitoring the condition. NAS occurs when an infant is exposed to drugs while in the womb and goes through withdrawal after birth.
Part of the crisis has stemmed from programs that trained doctors to prescribe opioids for pain while failing to help them understand what factors cause patients to feel pain in the first place, Adams said.
“I don’t think we should celebrate pulling the opioids back unless we are asking ourselves what we are substituting back in their place,” he said.
Piercey offered a similar message, saying that adverse childhood experience and social determinants of health also play a role in creating unaddressed and untreated mental health disorders.
Access to medication-assisted treatment and more robust mental health resources were some of the solutions mentioned Thursday. Adams also urged more people to start carrying naloxone, a drug that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
During a question-and-answer session, attendees talked about partnerships between public health experts, physicians, law enforcement, faith-based groups and businesses.
Roe, of Johnson City, said the region specifically needs inpatient treatment facilities and called for an approach to the opioid crisis that provides people with the help they need before they end up in the criminal justice system.
Barry Staubus, Sullivan County’s district attorney general, commented on the role of drugs in overcrowded conditions at the Sullivan County jail, which has a capacity of just over 600 inmates and regularly exceeds that figure by about 400 inmates.
He said there’s a desire for more programming at the jail focused on substance use disorders, but funding is a challenge.
Staubus is part of a group of district attorneys general in Northeast Tennessee who are pursuing a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, alleging the companies contributed to the epidemic in the region. Among their goals is reaching a judgment that could then be used to fund treatment and recovery initiatives.
Adams said he couldn’t comment on pending legal matters due to his role as surgeon general, but he urged leaders to be comprehensive in how they use any funds obtained through litigation.
In his closing comments, Adams was optimistic about where broader conversations around the opioid epidemic are going. He said he used to see different groups blaming each other for the crisis, but that has changed.
“We’re at a point where I feel like everyone is leaning into it, using their own unique levers and owning their own unique part of the problem,” he said.
Later in the day, Adams toured the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
