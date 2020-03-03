Turnout for today’s Democratic presidential primary in Bristol, Virginia is at 4% as of 12 p.m. and for Washington County, Virginia at 2.3% as of 10 a.m., according to the most current figures local election officials had early this afternoon.
Sullivan County’s election administrator wasn’t immediately available to provide data.
Democratic primaries are being held today in 14 states, including Virginia and Tennessee.
Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. and in Virginia at 7 p.m.
Overall turnout for the 2016 Democratic primary in Bristol, Virginia was 6.6%, according to Penny R. Limburg, the city’s general registrar. So far today, 449 of 11,101 registered voters have cast ballots, she said.
In Washington County, the 2016 Democratic primary turnout was 6.2%, said Derek Lyall, general registrar for the county. He said there are 36,734 registered voters in Washington County.
Virginia is not conducting a Republican primary election today, although Tennessee is.
A photo ID is required to vote in either state.
A list of acceptable forms of identification in Tennessee is available at: https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/what-id-required-when-voting
Virginia’s list is available at: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/photo-ids-required-to-vote/
