BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway and Birthplace of Country Music leaders are linking their most popular events with a “Rhythm and Racing Super Ticket” for next year’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Bristol’s September race.
Ten days of events are set to take place in September 2020, with R&R set for Sept. 11-13 and race week starting Sept. 14, leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 19.
The Super Ticket package starts at $150 per ticket and includes a three-day wristband for the festival and a three-day ticket to the races at BMS.
“America’s night race is certainly a bucket list event for all NASCAR fans, but there’s never been a race out there that has kicked off their race week with a world-class music festival, and we are so thrilled to be able to do that next year,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said during a news conference Friday at the speedway.
Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, which organizes Rhythm & Roots, joined Caldwell on stage to announce the ticket package. Next year will be the festival’s 20th anniversary.
Friday’s news conference came about four months after the festival dates for 2020 were moved back a week earlier because NASCAR made the Night Race part of the 2020 playoffs and scheduled it one month later than normal, the same weekend R&R was to be held.
At the time, event leaders and local officials acknowledged it may be logistically challenging to hold the major events so close together, but they also said it could positively benefit local tourism. That optimism continued Friday.
“The thing that makes our region so special is how we work together as a community,” Ross said. “This is just another incredible example of us coming together to find ways to promote this region to new audiences.”
“And we think it will be a huge economic impact to our region for 10 days,” she added.
The Super Tickets went on sale Friday afternoon. BMS 2020 season ticket holders can call the ticket office for information on adding the special to their package.