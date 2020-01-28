A Bluff City, Tennessee, woman convicted of twice trying to kill her husband said in her clemency application that she wants early release so she can take care of her ill spouse and provide counseling for married couples.
Misty Lee Addair, 38, is seeking a commutation from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. She was convicted in 2015 of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and admits in her application that she gave her husband rat poison for three years and later shot him. According to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Addair shot her husband and left him for dead in the woods when the poison didn’t work.
Addair, who pleaded guilty, is currently serving a 15-year sentence.
Today, the clemency board will hear from Addair why she should receive the governor’s commutation. The board will make a non-binding recommendation to Lee, according to Tennessee Board of Parole spokesman Dustin Krugel. Lee makes final commutation decisions in Tennessee.
“I am not requesting to discount my guilt, just a second chance to show what true transformation and reform can produce in someone’s life,” Addair wrote in a letter to Lee.
Addair claims she has five letters from her husband, John Stephen Addair Jr., and his family in support of her early release, which she said verifies that she is the only one able to assist in his proper care.
As a result of the shooting and rat poisoning, Addair’s husband is currently a paraplegic, according to Staubus.
“I did not give Stephen the Barium as a means of wanting him dead,” Addair wrote. “The motive behind such a heinous action was to bring his controlling and over-barren (sic) behavior toward me to a softening.”
Addair wrote that after the poisoning her husband became “loving and caring toward me in ways that he had not done in years.”
As for the shooting, which occurred on Jun 22, 2014, Addair said, “The motive behind this horrendous action, I snapped.”
Addair said she was exhausted from the “taunting, controlling, harshness and abusive behaviors and I lost all rational thinking.” She added that she only intended to scare her husband, not hurt him.
Since then, Addair said she and her family have found Christ.
“We have forgiven one another because He has forgiven us,” she wrote. “We are asking for your mercy and graciousness with prayerful consideration of my early release.”
Once released, Addair said she hopes to help counsel married couples and families involved in domestic violence.
“If I can help one family or married couple from going through what my family and I have, then I have made all the difference,” she wrote.
In her clemency application, Addair included a letter of acceptance from the College of Bible & Ministry from Lipscomb University and documents noting that she has completed or is in the process of completing various recovery programs and classes.
Staubus said he strongly opposes Addair’s release from prison. In a letter to the board, he cited the seriousness of the crime, her premeditative behavior, her lack of remorse, failure to accept responsibility, failure to follow bond conditions and disciplinary infractions committed in prison.
Addair is currently housed at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville.
