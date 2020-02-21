BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Four days into the search for a missing 15-month old Blountville toddler, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy admitted Friday that he’s never seen another case like it.
Although Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing for at least two months, her disappearance wasn’t reported to law enforcement until Tuesday and the news came from the child’s grandfather.
The parents have been interviewed, but authorities are no closer to knowing her whereabouts and the mother has given conflicting information, the sheriff said.
Although Cassidy held a news conference Friday, very little new information was released, and he said investigators still have many questions.
The sheriff urged the public for assistance, and said he is offering $1,000 of his own money as a reward to anyone with information that leads to Evelyn’s return.
He noted that investigators were looking for a gray 2007 BMW, but he said he couldn’t identify who they were looking for or the person to which the car is registered. The car and the individuals they were looking for were located late Friday in Wilkes County, North Carolina.
Cassidy, who added that he does not believe the child is with the people tied to the vehicle, hopes that talking to these individuals will help them move to other leads. No other information was released about the located vehicle.
Although earlier reports said the girl had been missing since Dec. 26, the sheriff said he believes she’s actually been missing since Dec. 10-11, when a babysitter last saw the child. The babysitter hasn’t been identified.
He said he also believes the toddler is alive.
“Finding Evelyn is our main concern and top priority at this time,” Cassidy said.
The investigation into the child’s disappearance began Tuesday when the Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. Cassidy confirmed Friday that the child’s grandfather contacted DCS to report she had not been seen in months.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation first issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday before 8 p.m. The FBI is also assisting.
Cassidy said he’s concerned that the Sheriff’s Office didn’t learn about the child’s disappearance until this week. Normally, he said missing children are reported within the first few hours.
“These cases are already time-sensitive, and we urge anyone with information to come forth,” he said.
The child’s parents are Maggie Boswell and Ethan Perry, who is in Louisiana on active duty with the military. The mother and father aren’t married, and she has full custody, according to the sheriff.
He said the parents are cooperating. When asked if they are suspects, Cassidy said no one has been disregarded as a suspect.
Early Friday, local news cameras captured Maggie Boswell as she left the Sullivan County courthouse in Bristol. The sheriff said he didn’t know why she was there. The juvenile court clerk said he could not provide information because juvenile records aren’t public.
By 6 p.m., thousands of dollars in donations had been added to the reward. Ballad Health offered $25,000 and its CEO, Alan Levine, offered $5,000. In addition, the Fuller Paving Group offered $2,000.
On Sunday at noon, the Krazy Gringos food truck will host a fundraiser at the Sheriff’s Office in Blountville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
