BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — If the Sullivan County Commission and Board of Education don’t come to an agreement on conflicting budgetary numbers, school system officials said Friday schools will temporarily be shut down by mid-November or earlier.
“Essentially, we have an $800,000 problem,” said Director of Schools David Cox.
School officials don’t have all the answers yet because they’re in “uncharted waters,” Cox added.
The Tennessee Department of Education said Thursday it will begin withholding more than $4 million in Basic Education Programming funds for the school system on Oct. 15 and every month after until an $800,000 shortfall in this year’s budget is resolved.
During a work session Thursday, the board asked Cox to inform employees of the issue. He sent out an email that reads in part: “Obviously, this loss of revenue would be detrimental to our school system and if unresolved, could cause us to temporarily suspend daily operations, including transportation, instruction, school nutrition, athletics and Central Office services.”
That includes employees not being paid.
The board initially approved $1.1 million for the system’s school recreation fund, but the commission only approved $300,000 in July, Sullivan County Schools Business Manager Ingrid Deloach previously said.
That lack of funding has created a shortfall in the school system’s maintenance of effort, which is required by state law. The maintenance of effort test is an “established procedure to ensure that local funding is not decreased lower than the per pupil revenue budgeted in the prior year,” according to the email Cox sent to employees.
The issue was discussed during the board’s August meeting, and the members unanimously decided not to amend the budget to match the one sent to the state comptroller by Larry Bailey, the county’s accounts and budgets director.
On Friday, County Mayor Richard Venable, as chairman of the commission, scheduled a called meeting of the commission to discuss the issue Wednesday at 6 p.m. He said he hopes the matter will be resolved by Friday.
“It is with the deepest of regret today that we find the Sullivan County Board of Education playing political games with Sullivan County taxpayers and even their own employees by continuing to pursue a political fight over a piece of paper using an arbitrary budget projection,” Venable wrote in an emailed statement Friday.
He said the commission fully funded the school system budget at $86 million based on a projected state funding number that “follows historical precedent.”
“Seeking a blank check from the taxpayers of Sullivan County, the Board of Education picked its own lower BEP projection to insert in its current budget and then cried to the state that the Sullivan County Commission had not fully funded their budget request,” Venable wrote.
He went on to say that he believes the school system has all the funding, including in reserves, to “fulfill its mandate to educate our young people.”
As of right now there is enough cash on hand to operate the schools and pay employees for four weeks from Oct. 15, Deloach said.
Operations cost about $500,000 a day and wouldn’t resume until state funding is restored, Cox said.
“We are projecting a 2% decrease in what’s called the county-city split, so there are those on the commission side that believe we should project a 1% [decrease],” Cox said. “For the past few years, the number has been closer to 1%. The school system has projected for the last several years a 2% [decrease].”
Funding is based on students’ average daily attendance. At this time last year, enrollment was down 170 students and is currently down another 270 students, Cox said.
“It doesn’t stand to reason that last year, if the real number was about 1%, that it would continue to be about 1% if we’re down 100 students more than the previous year, so we think that 2% is a conservative number,” Cox said.
Venable and Bailey wrote in a joint statement that they tried discussing the issue with school system officials “to no avail.”
“The School Department has not been willing to consider any adjustment nor have they provided any additional information to support why they estimated the 2% ADA [average daily attendance] figures,” Venable and Bailey wrote.
There are about 9,200 students enrolled in the county’s schools, and about 1,500 employees work for the system.
“The most critical impacts are to our students,” he said. “This comes on the heels of us having such a successful year with having seven schools that are reward schools. It really breaks up that momentum that we have.”
If schools are closed, Cox said school officials will try to figure out a way to still provide meals for students because many depend on the food.
On Friday, Cox said he’s “hopeful” the situation will be resolved quickly because that would be “in everybody’s best interest,” but he and the board can’t do anything — it’s up to the commission.
“The school board has no capacity to raise funds independently, so our funding comes from the state of Tennessee and from Sullivan County, so the school board doesn’t have a mechanism to generate funds,” Cox said.
The shortfall doesn’t affect the construction of Sullivan East Middle School and West Ridge High School because those projects are funded separately from the operations budget.
