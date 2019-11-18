BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Construction of Sullivan County’s new school — West Ridge High School — is on track for a fall 2021 opening.
Dineen West, with Cain Rash West Architects, one of the firms hired to design the school and the future Sullivan East Middle School, took Director of Schools David Cox, Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes, board Vice Chairman Randall Jones and county Mayor Richard Venable on a tour of the site Monday.
Ground was broken on the West Ridge site, on Lynn Road off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 in Blountville, in May 2018. The initial opening date was 2020. It was pushed back to the fall of 2021 due to weather-related setbacks.
Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools will be consolidated into the 1,700-student West Ridge High by July 31, 2021, or as soon as possible after the certificate of occupancy is received, according to the board’s timeline.
West Ridge will have two stories with administration offices and the nurse’s clinic on the first floor of the main portion with academic classrooms on both floors. The back portion will include the gym, media center, cafeteria, band and chorus rooms and the auditorium.
The main entrance, which will feature a skylight, is within the two-wing classroom portion of the school. The building is almost fully enclosed at this point.
The “wow factor” for the main building will be that all of the career and technical education classrooms and labs will be seen first, including the robotics labs behind glass walls and the criminal justice and health sciences classrooms. The combined size of the buildings will be 290,000 square feet.
“We’ve got metal studs going; electrical, mechanical and plumbing,” West said. “We have insulation, and we’re getting ready to start the brick.”
Mass grading is still underway in the areas where the softball, baseball, football and soccer fields will be and in the parking lot near the bus loop where students will board and exit buses. Construction on the field house at the site of the future football field and stadium is underway. The 112-acre campus will also include band and athletic practice fields and tennis courts.
Building the new schools makes up the first phase of a three-phase school facilities plan, which is the Board of Education’s solution to excess building space and declining student enrollment.
“We can’t wait for the public to get to see what’s going on here,” Hughes said. “Every time I leave I’m just breathless with what I see. It’s moving very quickly. … It’s really something to see in person. Pictures don’t do it justice.”
The football field is one of the more impressive parts of the campus, he said.
Cox said he’s impressed with the construction progress that’s been made since he last visited the West Ridge site six weeks ago. The project is still within the approved budget, Cox said, which is nearly $70 million.
Monday was Venable’s first visit to the site.
“I’m kind of blown away to be on site,” he said. “It’s just massive, and the amount of work they’ve done is huge. What we’ve got left is huge. It’s an exciting project. … It’s probably the biggest single grading project we’ve had in Sullivan County in many, many years.”
Cox told Venable to invite commissioners to tour the site. Venable said he’d love to and thinks they’ll be impressed.
The construction of the 800-student, $24 million Sullivan East Middle School is also on track to open in January, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Dec. 17. It’s close to Sullivan East High School off Weaver Pike in Bluff City along the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. When it opens, it will take students from Holston Valley and Bluff City middle schools and students from the middle school section of Mary Hughes K-8 School.
“We have a few things left to do, but the progress on East Middle is also remarkable,” Cox said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.