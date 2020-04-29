Sullivan County officials are backing away from guidelines they issued Friday for reopening businesses this week, in response to an opinion issued Monday by the Tennessee attorney general and confusion among local businesses.
The county’s guidelines, which were more lenient than those issued Friday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for the majority of the state, were being revised Wednesday to conform with Lee’s guidelines for businesses reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said in a Wednesday phone interview.
“We were really in the middle of being told, ‘yes, you can,’ then ‘no, you can’t,’ then ‘yes, you can,’” Venable said of why the county issued its own, different set of guidelines Friday, but is now falling in step with the state’s.
On Friday, Lee started releasing new guidelines for reopening various industries throughout Tennessee, starting with restaurants, which he said could reopen Monday with limited capacity, and retail stores, which could reopen Wednesday, also with limited capacity. The guidelines also listed various social distancing protocols and other measures employers and employees should take.
But Sullivan County is one of six Tennessee counties that has its own regional health department — a setup that allows it to issue its own independent policies and guidelines to deal with the coronavirus emergency.
Early Friday evening, after the governor issued the restaurant and retail store guidance for the 89 Tennessee counties that don’t have their own health departments, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department issued a more lenient set of guidelines.
The guidelines allowed all businesses within county borders to start reopening Monday but ordered them to follow the same Centers for Disease Control-backed social distancing and quarantine protocols that Lee’s guidelines required.
But on Monday, everything changed again.
That day, as some businesses in Sullivan County opened while others watched and waited, state Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued an opinion that essentially nullified Sullivan County’s Friday guidelines.
“[The] Governor’s directives in response to an emergency supersede and preempt any action taken by political subdivisions of the State,” Slatery wrote in the opinion.
“Absent an express delegation of power by the Governor, local governmental entities may not take actions that are either more restrictive or less restrictive to the subjects addressed in the Governor’s executive orders governing the State’s emergency response to COVID-19,” Slatery continued. “Such action would be at cross purposes with the Governor’s orders, which are the law of the State, and would constitute an impermissible legal conflict.”
Venable said that Slatery’s opinion “muddied the water” for Sullivan County officials and business owners.
A Tuesday conference organized by the Bristol and Kingsport chambers of commerce attempted to clear things up for county business owners, but those involved didn’t make much headway. More than 400 people registered to participate in the meeting, which was hosted over Zoom.
“I know there is a lot of confusion out there as to which plan we should be following — the governor’s plan, Sullivan County’s plan,” said Lora Barnett, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s executive director for government relations and workforce development and the moderator for the meeting. “There’s so much information right now from a list of many different sources and at times it can be confusing as to which guidelines to follow.”
When Barnett asked Venable why Sullivan County issued its own plan, Venable cited the information about the county having its own regional health department. But he also called the county’s performance amid the pandemic “extraordinary.”
In one county, Venable said — the name of the county was difficult to hear due to some sound issues over Zoom — there was one case for every 293 citizens.
“In Wilson County, there’s one case for every 539,” he continued. “In Sullivan County there is one case for every 3,334 citizens. So you see how much better we have done in Sullivan County at keeping the spread down. Our performance was based on Dr. May’s recommendations and indicated that we might do things somewhat different from the state.”
But Venable and the other speakers weren’t able to clear up much of the confusion from participants, who kept submitting questions about what various local businesses could and couldn’t do in light of the differences between the county’s plan and the state’s plan.
Venable cited the attorney general’s opinion but said that Sullivan County’s order stands until the Sullivan County Regional Health Department issued a new one. May countered that the Health Department would amend its public health order to match the state’s guidelines, but didn’t say when.
But on Wednesday, both Mayor Venable and Sullivan County Regional Health Director Gary Mayes confirmed that the county is revising its plans to reopen to make them align with state guidelines.
“This is clearly a process that no local or state or even federal government has gone through before,” Mayes said Wednesday. “When you have local governments and state governments having different timing of announcements and different content in those announcements, it is hard for the public to understand, and it leads to confusion.”
Mayes said that instead, he and his staff have learned over the past few days that it works better for them to align their directions with those being issued at the state level.
“That makes the message easier to communicate with our citizens and businesses,” he said.
Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah agreed.
“I do think that consistent messaging would provide clarity to the business community as to the pathway forward,” Sorah said by phone Wednesday. “[It] makes a lot of sense in terms of implementation.”
But Venable stressed that with its Friday order, Sullivan County simply moved more quickly in the direction he knew the state was planning to eventually move.
“We opened up gyms, for example, in [our order],” Venable said. “Yesterday, the governor issued guidelines and opened up gyms. I think it’s important to remember that we’re all headed to the same place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.