Sullivan officials seek answers as they address jail overcrowding problem

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Consultants working on a master plan for the future of Sullivan County’s jail recommended recently that the county start over and build a new jail on a new site.
It’s not clear which way the county will go, but a decision is on the horizon, and, ultimately, it will be made by the County Commission.
The main jail opened in 1987 and was soon overcrowded, leading to an expansion in 1999. The “extension,” a separate building, was built to house inmates and opened in 2006.
Since February, work has been underway by design firms Michael Brady Inc., or MBI, and TreanorHL to develop the master plan with the goal of determining whether to remodel and expand the current facilities or build a new jail.
The architects revealed two options — renovate and expand both facilities for $84.7 million or build a 297,000-square-foot jail on a new 30-acre site for $110 million. Either option would increase the capacity from 619 to around 1,400. Currently, the total inmate population is more than 1,000.
A new jail would include the future option of relocating all county and city courts to the site. It could be more efficiently operated, according to MBI principal architect Jay Henderlight and TreanorHL architect John Eisenlau, and would take 2 1/2 years to design and build, compared to at least three years to renovate and expand the current facilities.
Renovation and expansion options would include an additional 560 beds at the main jail, which would bring its capacity to 939, and building onto the extension to house 480 inmates, increasing its capacity by 240. That would more than double the capacity of the jail facilities from 619 to 1,419. The expansions would be built to allow 150 beds to be added onto the main jail and 240 at the extension in the future.
A one-story expansion would be built onto the back of the main jail with a mezzanine level and a similar addition to one end of the extension, increasing the combined size of the buildings by 175,000 square feet and renovating 125,000 square feet.
The addition to the main jail would include a kitchen, medical clinic, laundry room and intake, booking and transfer areas, as well as new storage and central control areas.
Both expansions would be podular designs instead of the current linear setups, with only two to four inmates housed in each cell. They would house the architects’ projected 15-year increase in inmates.
Only men are currently housed in the extension. If it’s expanded, women would be housed there, and all of the men would be housed in the expanded main jail.
For months, the cost — without any designs presented — was estimated at between $40 million and $70 million, according to the architects. County Mayor Richard Venable told the commission in March that he predicted the cost would be between $10 million and $40 million and would likely involve renovation and construction to add 400 to 800 beds. But recent estimates have come in higher.
Expansion of the existing facilities would cost $60 million and renovations $10 million plus $14 million in “soft costs,” Henderlight said. Those costs weren’t part of the other estimates and include expenses beyond construction, such as professional fees, printing and other reimbursable expenses, utilities installation, a site survey, a geotechnical study, review fees, inspections, data and information technology systems, furniture, equipment and a contingency fund for unforeseen issues.
Venable met with Sheriff’s Office officials earlier this month to discuss two more options: renovating and expanding only the main jail or hiring a private company to build a new jail that would be leased back to the county. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said they don’t favor expanding the extension because it would mean operating two large jails.
The group discussed adding more than 200 more beds to the expansion of the main jail instead of at the extension, which would still bring the total capacity up to around 1,400, according to Lynn Stewart, a county employee who is working with the architects. The buildings could also fit beside or behind the expansion.
“We are working on a fourth option,” Henderlight wrote in an email to the Herald Courier after the meeting.
Venable proposed hiring CoreCivic, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, to build a jail for the county and negotiating renovations of the current facilities. The Sheriff’s Office would still be over operations, he said. Cassidy and Carswell said they were open to the idea.
CoreCivic provides solutions — including programs and building new facilities — to reduce recidivism, address aging infrastructure and house vulnerable populations, according to the company’s website.
“CoreCivic has three separate lines of business: Safety, Community and Properties,” wrote Amanda Gilchrist, the company’s public affairs director, in an email to the Herald Courier. “While our CoreCivic Safety line of business does include management contracts to operate local jails, the proposal for Sullivan County is a real estate-only solution. CoreCivic is not proposing to operate the facility.”
The master plan is slated for completion in November, and then it will be presented to the County Commission for consideration. There is no timetable for a decision.
When the Bristol Herald Courier polled the county’s 24 commissioners about what they think is the solution to the overcrowded jail facilities, eight answered that the solution is to build a new, larger jail and close the current facilities. Seven said they don’t know. None of those who answered said they want to renovate and expand the current jail facilities.
Two commissioners didn’t respond to the question, and three said it’s too early in the master plan development process to answer. One commissioner refused to respond.
Several commissioners suggested options other than those included in the poll, including judicial reform, facilitating rehabilitation programs for inmates and moving all the county’s courts to Blountville to solve safety and transportation cost issues.
