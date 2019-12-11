BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two out of three county commissioners who toured Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School construction site Wednesday were impressed with what they saw.
Dineen West, with Cain Rash West Architects, one of the firms hired to design the school and the future Sullivan East Middle School, took Commissioners Angie Stanley, Mark Hutton and Randy Morrell and the parent of two future students on a tour of the site. Director of Schools David Cox and Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes tagged along.
Stanley said it’s too early for her to get a clear picture of what the school will look like when it’s done, while Hutton and Morrell said they’re excited about the future school. The commissioners didn’t get to see the second floor, though, because there was ice on the floor from Tuesday’s wintry weather, but they plan to return in the spring.
Ground was broken on the West Ridge site, on Lynn Road off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 in Blountville in May 2018.
Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools will be consolidated into the 1,700-student West Ridge High by July 31, 2021, or as soon as possible after the certificate of occupancy is received, according to the board’s timeline.
West Ridge will have administration offices and the nurse’s clinic on the first floor of the main portion with academic classrooms on both floors. The back portion will include the gym, media center, cafeteria, band and chorus rooms and the auditorium.
The high school will house career and technical education, or CTE, classrooms and labs, including robotics labs enclosed behind glass walls and the criminal justice and health sciences classrooms. The combined size of the buildings will be 290,000 square feet.
In the last month, more block has been laid in the buildings and more steel raised, West said. The bulk of the ongoing work is mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation.
As weather permits, mass grading is underway in the areas where the softball, baseball, football and soccer fields will be and in the parking lot near the bus loop. Construction on the field house at the site of the future football field and stadium is also underway. The 112-acre campus will also include band and athletic practice fields and tennis courts.
Building West Ridge and Sullivan East Middle schools makes up the first phase of a three-phase school facilities plan, which is the Board of Education’s solution to excess building space and declining student enrollment.
“I think once people see it [West Ridge] coming up and getting a little bit further along, that we get some roads fixed around through here, I think they’ll be a little more accepting of it,” Stanley said.
Morrell was impressed with the CTE classes that will be offered.
“Terms like robotic labs, [for] my generation, that was strictly sci-fi,” he said. “We didn’t do that. Criminal justice and all the other career training opportunities students are going to have — it’s just a win-win situation. It’s a big deal for our students.”
Hutton called West Ridge “fantastic” and “beautiful.”
“It’s going to be a real boost for future economic development,” he said. “It’ll be a great draw from right here on the interstate. It’s well done. … I think it’s a jewel in the crown and moves Sullivan County Schools further up the road where it needs to be.”
Parent Rodney Padgett’s oldest son will be part of the first class to attend West Ridge. The family lives in Blountville 10 minutes from the school.
“It’s awesome,” Padgett said of the school. “It’s bigger than I realized it was. I like the showcases for the robotics; the CTE rooms being up front and the things that they’re talking about doing. I think it’s going to be really helpful for our community. … The more that you put experiences in front of kids, the more they’re going to grasp on to things and try to reach out and achieve.”
Morrell added that he’s excited about the future Sullivan East Middle, which is on track to open in January. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 800-student school scheduled for next week will be postponed, most likely after the school opens in January, because the floors in the gym and cafeteria aren’t ready for public use, Cox said.
The new school is close to Sullivan East High School off Weaver Pike in Bluff City along the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. When it opens, it will take students from Holston Valley and Bluff City middle schools and students from the middle school section of Mary Hughes K-8 School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.