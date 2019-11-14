KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Sullivan County Schools teachers, administrators and parents touted the success Thursday of the language arts curriculum that is being used in the school system’s 11 elementary schools.
Barbara Davidson, executive director of the Knowledge Matters Campaign, and Linda Bevilacqua, president of the Core Knowledge Foundation, held a roundtable discussion at Rock Springs Elementary after sitting in on Sherre Vaughn’s second grade class.
The curriculum — Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) — was piloted at Rock Springs, Bluff City and Holston elementary schools in 2016. Because of its success, it was adopted at all the other elementary schools.
“They [teachers] know that it’s right for kids, so now they can fight the good fight,” said Sullivan County Schools Supervisor of Elementary Education Robin McClellan.
Davidson and her team have spent nearly two years visiting schools across the country to gather information about curriculum that encourages thinking outside the box and the impact that has on students. Rock Springs was the second stop on the tour in Tennessee.
They’ve visited schools that are “really committed to lighting a fire in kids’ minds and hearts and passions about learning about the world,” Davidson said.
And CKLA is the best example of “knowledge rich” curriculum, she said.
Three Rock Springs teachers and Miller Perry Elementary School’s principal said there were some struggles in leaving behind teaching habits during the transition to CKLA, but the challenges were worth it for the results they’ve seen in learning. Because of CKLA, test scores have improved, and the percentage of kids who are at risk of not meeting grade level expectations in reading proficiency is decreasing, McClellan said.
“It’s amazing to see the children right now in November how they’re reading,” said Leann Reed, a kindergarten teacher at Rock Springs. “This is the 16th year I’ve taught kindergarten, and this is by far the best curriculum.”
Before CKLA, Reed created her own curriculum because what she had then “wasn’t good enough,” lacked nonfiction materials and didn’t teach critical thinking skills well enough, she said.
Katie McGhee, a fourth grade teacher who was teaching first grade before CKLA was adopted, said she also spent a lot of time creating her own lesson plans and noticed with the transition in curriculum the mindset had been that kids can’t learn certain things because they’re not old enough. She said that’s not the case with CKLA and others agreed.
All the teachers and parents involved in the discussion said CKLA is not only more deeply rooted in the in-depth study of topics, it’s inclusive of all children regardless of disabilities or struggles and teaches them how to have constructive discussions.
Vaughn said her students were bored before CKLA. Reed’s son, who is a student at Rock Springs, has epilepsy and autism and loves the curriculum, while the earlier one bored him, she said.
Reed, McGhee and Vaughn said CKLA is easy to consistently teach the same way at all of the county’s schools, and as students move up from grade to grade what they learned the year before is built upon so that there are no knowledge gaps.
Jessica Noland, a teaching assistant at Rock Springs who has a child in first grade and one in fifth, said she and her husband enjoy the factual and lively debates their kids have at home over what they’re learning.
“The conversations that my children have at home because they’re learning similar things have been fascinating,” Noland said. “I don’t remember the War of 1812 at all, but they’re able to talk about it at the dinner table because they each are learning part of it.”
Several of the roundtable participants talked about how the curriculum has also boosted the kids’ confidence levels.
“This program has changed my whole outlook on what they should’ve been learning and what I would’ve thought they’d been learning,” said Jamie Hilton, the mother of three Rock Springs students.
Her family has to move in three years because of her husband’s job, and, when they do, she’ll only enroll her kids in a school that has CKLA, she said.
“It would be devastating if they did not continue this path,” Hilton said.
