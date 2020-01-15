A Sullivan County, Tennessee, woman convicted of trying to kill her husband twice — once by rat poison and then by a gunshot — is now seeking clemency, but a local prosecutor strongly opposes the request.
Misty Addair, 38, of Bluff City was found guilty in 2015 of two counts of attempted premeditated murder and was ordered to serve 15 years in prison. The conviction meant she couldn’t seek probation or parole and must serve the entire sentence, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
The mother of two is now seeking clemency, either through a pardon or commutation, and a hearing is scheduled for Jan 29.
“I strongly oppose clemency for Misty Addair,” Staubus wrote in a letter to the Tennessee Board of Parole, which includes the Executive Clemency Board.
The prosecutor said Addair attempted to murder her husband, identified in court records as Stephen Addair, by two different means.
First, the woman slowly poisoned him with rat poisoning, and when that didn’t work, she shot him, rendering him a paraplegic, and left him for dead, Staubus said.
“Both crimes were heinous and highly premeditated,” Staubus said.
Addair administered rat poison to her husband in his food, the prosecutor said. She also administered small doses of poison to herself and her children to make it appear that the presence of poison was due to an environmental condition, he added.
Dr. Terrence O’Neil, a nephrologist at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Johnson City, discovered the man’s poisoning.
“If not for Dr. O’Neil, the victim would have died a painful, slow death,” Staubus said.
The prosecutor said Addair had attempted to kill her husband in order to resume a relationship with an old boyfriend with whom she had been communicating.
After the poisoning plan was foiled, Staubus said Addair again planned to kill her husband. She had him go into a secluded, wooded area in Sullivan County. His parents, who they were living with, went to church, and she told him she was taking the children to Pigeon Forge for a trip.
“She shot the victim and left him for dead,” Staubus said. “He screamed for help, and fortunately his father, upon returning from church, heard the victim and obtained medical assistance.”
As a result, the man was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Staubus said that Addair does not deserve clemency due to the seriousness of the crime, her premeditative behavior, her lack of remorse, failure to accept responsibility, failure to follow bond conditions and disciplinary infractions committed in prison.
“To grant clemency would undermine the rule of law, depreciate the seriousness of the crime committed against the victim and undercut all the efforts in Sullivan County to combat the scourge of domestic violence,” Staubus said.
After the hearing, the clemency board will make a recommendation to Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
Addair is currently housed at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.