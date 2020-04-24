Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that he will allow restaurants and retail stores to reopen next week with limited occupancy, part of the first phase of his plan for reopening businesses in the majority of the state.
Starting Monday, restaurants in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to open at half their usual customer occupancy, Lee said in a news release. And on Wednesday, retail stores in those 89 counties will be allowed to open at half their usual customer capacity.
But Lee’s moves to start reopening businesses next week do not apply to localities with independent health departments — including Sullivan County — which need to issue their own guidelines.
To that end, the Sullivan County Regional Health issued its own, more lenient set of guidelines later on Friday. The new guidelines will allow all businesses, essential and nonessential, to start reopening on Monday provided they follow strict social distancing and quarantine protocols.
The plan outlining those guidelines, which the Health Department shared via email and on its website, will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. It says that all businesses should screen their staff for COVID-19 symptoms and send anyone exhibiting symptoms home immediately, and says they should let their employees work remotely “as much as possible.”
Not everyone can reopen. The plan states that schools and “organized youth activities” such as camps will stay closed, and visitors are still prohibited at senior living facilities and hospitals.
Meanwhile, large facilities such as movie theaters, sports stadiums and churches are permitted to reopen but must stick to “strict physical distancing protocols” and guidance provided for their specific business type by the state of Tennessee.
And businesses that depend on personal contact — for example, barber shops and nail salons — are not allowed to reopen if they can’t follow social distancing protocols. They must wait until “appropriate safety guidelines have been developed by the Tennessee Department of Health,” the plan states.
The plan also recommends that individual residents continue following the social distancing strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, and says that anyone in a high-risk group should continue to stay home as much as possible.
Earlier on Friday, before the plan was officially released, Stephen May, the medical director for Sullivan County Regional Health Department, cautioned that social distancing and other precautionary measures are still critical as more people start coming into contact with one another.
“I fully anticipate we will see more cases, but we’ll have to look at what is that case rate, what is our ability to respond, what is the hospitals’ capacity and what is our ability to do continued contact tracing, investigation and quarantine,” May told the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a videoconference meeting Friday morning.
“This does not mean that we can go back to the days when we were not using social distancing and not wearing masks — that is still a standard that must be practiced every day,” he added. “The disease is still here. It has not gone away.”
Lee’s guidance for retailers and restaurants is now available on the state’s economic recovery web page, and Sullivan County’s guidance for all businesses and residents is available on its website.
Tennessee’s statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire next Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable announced Friday morning that he’ll start calling county employees back to work “in stages” starting on Monday.
Venable said those plans pertain to employees in the departments under his direction, and added that county offices will stay “closed or restricted to the public.” But he said that he aims to reopen the courthouse for business on May 4.
“We will use ... the week of April 27 to develop procedures for use in meeting, serving and protecting the public, while at the same time protecting our employees when we open the Courthouse,” Venable said in a news release. “We will continue to follow social distancing and the good health and hygiene practices which have been in effect for the past six weeks.”
Venable also requested that county employees who face a steeper risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19, either because of underlying medical conditions or belonging to a high-risk group, keep working remotely for now.
