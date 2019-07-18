BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission on Thursday approved taking $584,000 back from the county Board of Education to help pay for a county school system sewer project that is already underway.
The vote was 16-4, with one abstention and three commissioners absent. The same resolution also gave the board permission to spend $1,025,200 out of a restricted school system fund for the project.
The commission debated the issue for an hour Thursday, as they have many times since September 2018. Commissioner Hershel Glover introduced the resolution with co-sponsors Dwight King, Joyce Crosswhite, Larry Crawford, Mark Hutton and Terry Harkleroad. The resolution addresses an adjustment to the type of sewer lines being installed at the site along Weaver Pike, which will serve Sullivan East High School and the future Sullivan East Middle School.
In December, a resolution failed with only nine yes votes that would have allowed the board to use $1,025,200 out of its reserve fund earmarked for capital projects to pay for a sewer pump station at the future Sullivan East Middle School. Commissioners argued that the board could pay for the project out of its $67.2 million share in bond money that the commission had already approved to build East Middle and West Ridge High School, rather than dip into the board’s general fund.
But construction on the site has reached a bump in the road. Commissioner Glover claimed that the sewer lines being installed at the site are insufficient for the schools’ needs. During a Budget Committee meeting in June and at Thursday’s commission meeting, Glover said he was at the work site and saw that 4-inch lines were being installed on top of water lines, which shouldn’t be done.
He also argued that the lines were supposed to be bigger, at least 6 inches, to support homes and businesses in the area. Glover asked that the work be halted and was told that board Chairman Michael Hughes said the commission didn’t have the authority to stop the work.
Glover included a portion of a June 25 email correspondence from Randy Beckner with Mattern & Craig Engineers and Surveryors — the firm hired to design the project — in his resolution Thursday: “Just spoke with Chairman of the Department of Education. He is fully aware that the line is a 4”. He said that if anyone else comes out there to please continue working and refer them to him. The County Commission has no authority over this project.”
The resolution doesn’t specify the email’s recipient.
Hughes told the Bristol Herald Courier he called the engineers and told them that the school system is responsible for the project, not individual commissioners. Hughes did not attend Thursday’s meeting.
Allocating money
Part of Thursday’s debate centered around whether the board ignored the funds the commission originally approved — $584,000 to improve Sullivan East High’s sewer lines and extend them to Sullivan East Middle. Two commission resolutions, one approved in February and the second in May, did not specify the size of the lines, but the May resolution included a cost estimate document that cited 6-inch and 8-inch lines.
During the June Budget Committee meeting, King and Glover claimed the commission approved a resolution to allocate the money for 6-inch lines because that would be large enough to handle sewage from both schools, businesses and homes. They made the same argument on Thursday. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said during meetings with Mattern & Craig, the engineers said a 4-inch line could support both schools, as well as a possible future elementary school in the area, and 200 homes and businesses.
Commissioners debated during Thursday’s meeting whether the $1,025,200 had been approved by the commission for the board to spend, and since a determination couldn’t be made, Glover accepted an amendment to his resolution to add that the money could be spent.
County Attorney Dan Street advised the commission, which includes 15 commissioners newly elected in September, that they need to be more careful in approving resolutions as they’re written, not how they’re discussed. The commission never voted on what size the lines should be, he said, and he added that the question of the $1,025,200 wasn’t the issue in front of them and should be brought up at another time.
Obeying the Sunshine Law
Street also advised them to be more cautious when it comes to Tennessee’s Sunshine Law, or Open Meetings Acts, and to quit pointing fingers at each other for violating it because it’s easy to violate.
Tennessee’s Sunshine Law states: “the formation of public policy and decisions is public business and shall not be conducted in secret. ... There are no exceptions except those situations which may be in conflict with the constitution. ... All meetings of any governing body are declared to be public meetings open to the public at all times, except as provided by the Constitution of Tennessee. … ‘Governing body’ means the members of any public body which consists of two (2) or more members, with the authority to make decisions for or recommendations to a public body on policy or administration.”
Adequate public notice of all regular and special meetings is also required.
Street told the commission that any time they talk to each other about county business outside of public meetings, even while in the courthouse outside the commission room where the meetings take place, they’re violating the law. He said it’s “unbelievable that the law goes that far.”
Street told the Herald Courier after the meeting that he brought the issue up because two commissioners, who he declined to name, called him concerned that the law had been violated at the commission’s meeting last week. Mayor Richard Venable, who is the commission’s chairman, called a recess during the meeting and spoke to at least two commissioners — Hunter Locke and Mark Vance — privately in his office. When they returned, Vance proposed a 2-cent property tax increase that garnered no discussion and was approved 13-10, with one vacant seat.
Vance has previously been accused of and has accused other commissioners of violating the Sunshine Law.
Tennessee Coalition for Open Government Executive Director Deborah Fisher called the Herald Courier to ask about the commission’s possible violation. At the request of the Herald Courier, she emailed the coalition’s stance on the issue.
“The Open Meetings Act says that the formation of public policy and decisions is public business and shall not be conducted in secret,” she wrote. “What has been described is a county commission in an open meeting, then the county mayor calling a recess of the meeting and meeting with two commissioners in private, and then the resumption of an open meeting. After that there was a vote on a tax rate. I think the public is right to question whether decisions and direction about the tax rate were made behind closed doors, and then only crystallized in the open meeting in a vote. What was the purpose of the recess? Why would two commissioners go in and meet with the mayor in private? If the mayor had something to say to those two commissioners, why would he not say it in an open public meeting, and to the entire commission? That’s what should have happened, not cloak-and-dagger and maneuvering out of sight of the public — and in fact out of sight of other commissioners.”
In other business, the commission approved 17-2, with four absent, to appoint former Commissioner Joe Herron to fill Patrick Shull’s vacant seat on the commission. Herron told the commission he’ll serve until the 2020 election.
Shull resigned effective June 30 to begin his term as Kingsport mayor on July 1.