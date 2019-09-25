BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Wednesday he’s had a rough — but productive — first year in office.
“It’s been a trying year,” he said.
Most difficult was the officer-involved shooting that killed 33-year Sheriff’s Office veteran Sgt. Steve Hinkle. He was shot during a welfare check call in Blountville on Feb. 23. He died three days later.
It’s also been a year of challenges to overcome, and Cassidy said he’s kept his campaign promises. Those promises were to improve safety at schools; serve warrants to decrease the backlog of around 18,000 warrants; fight the drug epidemic; improve employee morale; and be “accessible, transparent, and fiscally responsible.”
He also said he’d look at ways to address the county’s overcrowded jail facilities, but not much can be done right now, Cassidy said.
Cassidy is the county’s first new sheriff since 1998. Last August, he beat former Sheriff Wayne Anderson, who served five terms, and took office in September.
Accomplishments
The Sullivan County Commission approved last September the addition of 14 school resource officers, bringing the total to 18 and placing one at every county school. They were hired and on the campuses by March.
In addition to SRO training, they received SWAT, active shooting and Law Enforcement Against Drugs, or LEAD, training. The SROs use the program to teach elementary school students the dangers of drugs and bullying, Cassidy said.
SROs also help with community outreach programs, like the Trunk or Treat event at Halloween, Toys from Cops during the holidays and a camp held every summer to teach kids about bullying. When school is out, SROs help out the Sheriff’s Office’s Vice Unit, serve warrants and work on patrol, Cassidy said.
The backlog of unserved warrants, which also includes civil process, has been decreased to 11,000 and officers have attempted to serve 14,000 arrest warrants, which include those issued since Cassidy took office. That success came, partially, from Cassidy’s creation of a 13-officer Fugitive Apprehension Unit.
“I think you can prevent a lot of crime by putting these people in jail,” he said.
During his first week in office, Cassidy doubled the Vice Unit from three officers to six and since then it, along with patrol officers, have made 180 drug arrests, he said.
Cassidy’s plans to form a Drug Interdiction Unit is still in the works. The goal of the unit will be to detect and deter drug distributors and traffickers by patrolling Interstates 81 and 26. Eight to 10 officers will soon receive training to be in the unit.
Employee morale has greatly improved as evidenced by increased productiveness, Cassidy said. He provided statistics that show an increase of more than $154,000 worth of drugs seized, a case clearance increase by detectives of 17%, a 14% increase in traffic stops and 8% increase in DUI arrests.
“These officers seem excited and passionate,” Cassidy said. “It really shows by their work production. … I attribute everything to these officers out here because they’re the ones that’s really working hard. We’re just trying to change the culture and let them know we care about them, and everybody’s treated fair across the board.”
To be “fiscally responsible,” in-house training is provided as much as possible, and officers who are already certified are hired to save money, Cassidy said. Operating the jail and taking care of inmates, including their medical costs, adds up to millions every year and strains the budget, but Cassidy said he, jail officials and county officials, including Mayor Richard Venable and Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey, understand that.
“They realize and understand our problem,” Cassidy said.
Jail overcrowding
For now, there isn’t much that can be done to reduce the inmate population of more than 1,000, which is 400 more than the jail facilities’ capacity, because of a lack of space, Cassidy said.
“Right now, we just need beds; we just need room, and I think once we get that we can really do a lot of good things here,” he said.
Architects hired by the County Commission in February have said they’ll have a master plan for the jail ready within the next month or two. Two options are on the table — renovation and expansion of both facilities for $84.7 million or building a new jail on a new site in Blountville with the option of housing all the county’s courts there for $110 million.
A new rehabilitative program started in June in the jail, and some GED and life skills classes are offered, but having only one room for them is a challenge, Cassidy said.
“We can’t separate our inmates that want to try and get out and be productive members of society,” he said.
