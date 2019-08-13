The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a law enforcement job fair Tuesday at Milligan College with over two dozen local, state and federal agencies.

Several agencies have current openings for officers, deputies, special agents, investigators and correctional officers, and some will accept applications at the fair, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Derthick Hall, located at 1 Blowers Boulevard, Milligan College, Tennessee.

 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments