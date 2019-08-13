The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a law enforcement job fair Tuesday at Milligan College with over two dozen local, state and federal agencies.
Several agencies have current openings for officers, deputies, special agents, investigators and correctional officers, and some will accept applications at the fair, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Derthick Hall, located at 1 Blowers Boulevard, Milligan College, Tennessee.