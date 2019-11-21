BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County schools are set to see an increased police presence following recent reported threats in the region.

“Due to recent social media threats in the region, out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased police presence in our schools,” the Sullivan County Department of Education posted on Facebook Thursday morning.'

Although the post didn’t specify which threats it was referring to, schools in Bristol and Elizabethton faced reported social media threats earlier this week. In both cases, authorities located students who they believed to have made the threats and the juvenile suspects in these separate cases are facing charges.  

An increased police presence was also seen at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport on Wednesday “due to a threatening note found on campus the previous day,” according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments