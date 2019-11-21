BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County schools are set to see an increased police presence following recent reported threats in the region.
“Due to recent social media threats in the region, out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased police presence in our schools,” the Sullivan County Department of Education posted on Facebook Thursday morning.'
Although the post didn’t specify which threats it was referring to, schools in Bristol and Elizabethton faced reported social media threats earlier this week. In both cases, authorities located students who they believed to have made the threats and the juvenile suspects in these separate cases are facing charges.
An increased police presence was also seen at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport on Wednesday “due to a threatening note found on campus the previous day,” according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.