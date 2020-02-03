Sullivan County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among staff, students, administrators and bus drivers, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Wednesday will move forward as planned, but parents with Wednesday conferences should still contact their school on Wednesday morning to confirm their conference has not been cancelled due to their child’s teacher being ill, the post states.

High illness rates have affected other schools across the region. Bristol, Virginia closed its schools on Jan. 24 for a deep cleaning of facilities after flu, strep and common colds affected large numbers of students and staff.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

