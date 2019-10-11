Sullivan County’s female inmate population rises due to drugs

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — When Amber Neece spoke on the phone with her daughter earlier this year, she had some tough news to deliver.
She wouldn’t be released from the Sullivan County jail as soon as she hoped — instead of a late September release, her time was extended into November after she lost trusty status. Records show she failed a drug test in July while behind bars, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.
“Now you don’t get to see me in my Halloween costume,” Neece recalls her 10-year-old daughter saying.
“That right there broke my heart,” said Neece, who said she was jailed after violating the conditions of her probation when she failed a drug test and didn’t pay some required fines.
The 30-year-old mother is one of a growing number of female inmates contributing to the overcrowding problem at the Sullivan County lockup.
Neece has been on what she called “a roller-coaster ride in and out of jail” on drug-related violations throughout her 20s. She struggled with addiction to pain pills following a car wreck when she was 17 and eventually started using methamphetamine.
The Kingsport resident said she needs to take care of her daughter, a niece and nephew because her parents are getting older and can’t do it on their own.
“And I’m sitting stuck in here because of my decisions — it’s pretty rough,” she said on an August evening at the jail.
Despite previously spending time in jail, she said the experience this time around “broke” her.
“There’s so many people here, it’s crazy,” she said.
Her cell regularly has 30-40 women crammed in, and many have different sleep schedules. Personality clashes and tight quarters can lead to altercations, she said.
During a tour of the jail, she was one of 276 women behind bars at the main jail, whose capacity is 143. Overall, the jail’s two facilities in Blountville — the main jail and the “extension” — are supposed to hold no more than 619 inmates, though the total number has jumped past 1,000 in recent months. No women are held in the extension.
During a tour of the main jail, Lee Carswell, jail administrator, opened a metal door to one of the women’s cells. The women sat on bunk beds and sleeping mats spread out on the floor.
Like other cells throughout the jail, the women had little privacy or personal space.
In total that night, Sullivan County had 1,011 inmates, including men and women.
“I never thought I would see that,” Carswell said as he pointed to a board with the inmate counts written in black marker. He circled the 1,011 with his finger.
A surging number of female inmates
As Sullivan County contends with an overcrowded jail, data shows a surge in female inmates in recent years is adding to the problem.
The average daily female inmate population grew 63.3% between 2010 and 2019, from 153 female inmates to 250, according to data presented to Sullivan County leaders in July. This is more than three times the growth rate in the average daily population for male inmates, which increased by 20.5% — from 595 to 717 — for the same period.
Across the state border, the Bristol Virginia Jail also has an overcrowding issue. The jail was built to house 20 female inmates, and it regularly has a female population in the middle 20s to lower 30s — so the magnitude of the issue is more pronounced in Sullivan County.
Locally, the growing number of incarcerated women fits with some national trends. One analysis by The Sentencing Project, a nonprofit that advocates for “a fair and effective U.S. criminal justice system,” found a more than 750% increase in the number of incarcerated women in the U.S. between 1980 and 2017, with a rise from 26,378 to 225,060 during the time period. Local jails and state prisons house the majority of incarcerated women.
The female population in the Sullivan County jail is expected to continue to grow in the coming decades.
Local officials say drug cases are a contributing factor
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he suspects drug-related cases and probation violations may be two factors driving the increase in the number of women in jail.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said he and his colleagues see more women involved in the sale and distribution of drugs, and the more addictive nature of drugs in the area, like methamphetamine, also may lead women into criminal activity.
More dealers are also relying on women to sell drugs, some women are exchanging sex for drugs, and more women who are arrested are being found with weapons, Staubus said. This analysis was based on general observations and experience rather than hard data, he said.
Anecdotally, some of the female inmates at the jail reported these kinds of issues.
And data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows the number of drug arrests in Sullivan County for both men and women increased over the past decade. Meth accounts for the largest portion of drug cases, followed by marijuana.
But as local officials point to what they see as changes in women’s behavior, it’s also important to question how local officials change their approaches to cases over time, said Wanda Bertram, a communications strategist for the Prison Policy Initiative — a nonprofit that looks at the harms of mass incarceration.
“People don’t end up in jail by accident. They end up in jail because police choose to arrest them and prosecutors choose to charge them,” Bertram said.
Asked if there have been any changes in how prosecutors approach cases that may play a role in the rise of the female inmate population, Staubus said they aren’t “targeting” women and his team just sees more female defendants involved with drug cases.
It used to be a “men’s world” when it came to selling and distributing drugs, Staubus said. But he said that’s changed.
“We’re finding the women, they’re there — they are part of the arrests, they’re at the scene, and they’re possessing the drugs, possessing the guns in a way they didn’t in the past,” he said.
Female inmates can face a number of unique challenges
An analysis from the Prison Policy Initiative notes that women can have a more difficult time than men affording cash bail due to income differences.
Nationally, 80% of women in jail are mothers, and they are often primary caretakers for children, which means time spent in jail can impact kids and families.
Limited accessible data makes it difficult to measure the extent to which these different factors may impact the local system.
In August, family responsibilities were on the mind of Sarah May Glover, 43, of Bristol, Tennessee, who has struggled with meth addiction and was serving time for violating her probation.
The last few years have been particularly difficult for her family — her mother died, she has relatives who have struggled with mental health issues, she has a 21-year-old son, and her father has not been in the best of health.
“The whole time I’ve been here, he’s been ill and needed me there for him. It takes a toll on him,” she said.
Neece said the costs of drug and alcohol classes and probation fees add up to hundreds of dollars, which she compared to “a money racket.” She added that she thinks it can often be less expensive for a defendant to just serve out their time.
Bertram, with the Prison Policy Initiative, said women may face a number of barriers when it comes to probation.
“Probation is not really designed to cater to the needs of women — probation involves a lot of mandatory appointments, check-ins, programs that you have to attend. And if, for example, you’re taking care of an elder relative or you’re taking care of a kid, those are going to be harder requirements to meet,” Bertram said.
Additionally, because women often have lower incomes than men, it may be more difficult to pay probation fees, she said. But it’s unclear to what extent this plays out locally without data on inmates’ income.
Combining the costs of probation with an expectation of passing drug tests and few available resources to help inmates overcome drug addictions, Neece said the local criminal justice system sets defendants up for failure.
“Throwing drug addicts in jail is not going to help us. We’re going to get out, we’re going to do the same thing, and we’re going to come right back,” she said. “I mean, we need programs, we need stuff to help us.”
‘A public health approach’
Nazgol Ghandnoosh, a senior research analyst with The Sentencing Project, said people with substance use disorders must have access to professional treatment.
“The solution needs to be a public health approach rather than a criminal justice approach,” Ghandnoosh said.
She adds, “It’s 2019 — there’s so much more information we have now in understanding about how addiction works and how recovery works and sending people to jail repeatedly without giving them adequate resources ... it’s an irresponsible way to treat people.”
Several in the criminal justice system acknowledge that a dearth of resources is a pressing issue.
“One of the things we see is because of the increasing number of women becoming involved [in drugs] … is that we don’t have adequate rehabilitative services and facilities for them to try to meet the specific needs of the women,” said Staubus, the district attorney general.
For their part, some of the women inside the jail said changes are needed in how officials approach cases, particularly when it comes to drug-related issues.
“I want to have a normal life,” said Neece, who added that she turned 30 in the jail this past Independence Day. She doesn’t want to spend any more birthdays in jail.
She said she doesn’t blame anyone else for being in jail, but she wonders if her circumstances would be different if she previously had access to a long-term rehabilitation program. Addiction needs to be approached as a health issue, Neece said.
“When you first get high, it’s a choice, it’s your decision — but after it becomes a daily, every day, day-to-day habit, then it’s not your choice anymore,” she said. “It’s a problem, it’s a health problem that you have, that you have developed. You need help.”
