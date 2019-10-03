BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County’s school system budget issue was resolved Thursday, averting the possibility of schools shutting down due to a lack of funds.
The Tennessee Department of Education notified the county last week that it would begin withholding more than $4 million in Basic Education Program funds for the school system on Oct. 15 and every month after until an $800,000 maintenance of effort shortfall in this year’s budget is resolved. MOE is required by state law and is an “established procedure to ensure that local funding is not decreased lower than the per pupil revenue budgeted in the prior year,” according to an email Director of Schools David Cox sent to employees last week. He told employees in the email that school and central office operations could be shut down over the issue.
The Sullivan County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting Thursday, which the County Commission had already approved Wednesday, to allocate $800,000 to the recreation fund in addition to the $300,000 that has already been allocated.
The funds are tied to student attendance, so the allocation could be lowered if Sullivan County’s attendance average dips lower than expected. In that case, the $800,000 figure would be more than necessary to overcome the shortfall. However, “in no case,” the resolution states, “will the appropriation be reduced below the amount necessary to meet the Maintenance of Effort as required by the State of Tennessee.”
Recreation fund money is reimbursed at the end of each fiscal year. The commission, school officials and the community have debated whether there is enough money in the school system’s reserve fund and in cash to cover operations, but Sullivan County Schools Business Manager Ingrid Deloach said last week there’s only enough to last a month from Oct. 15 because operations, including paying employees, costs $500,000 a day.
“The prospect of having to shut down was something that would be devastating, so I’m very pleased that we averted that crisis,” Cox said after the meeting. “… I think it was a tough time for the community to have to go through this, but I think it’s raised some awareness about the complexity of budgets.”
During the board’s meeting, Chairman Michael Hughes clarified that while there is $18 million in the school system’s reserve fund, $8 million of it is restricted for certain expenditures, like food for student meals, and 3%, or $2.7 million, of what’s left has to be kept by law. Having millions on reserve has been criticized by other county officials and residents, but Hughes said the funds are for emergencies and are important to maintain, especially since $1.6 million in building renovation funding was taken away last year. He also said money can’t be taken out of reserves to meet the MOE.
The school system’s $17 million in cash for operations is like an individual saving two paychecks for expenditures, Hughes said.
“I think everyone came together and did the right thing for the right reason,” Hughes said after the meeting. “I’m gratified and happy that we can move forward. … I appreciate the County Commission’s consideration. … We think it’s fair.”
Vice Chairman Randall Jones said he thinks the decision by the commission and board is a resolution educators, parents and commissioners “can live with.”
“I think it’s the best resolution we could have for a complicated problem,” he said.
The board also unanimously approved a 2% pay raise for school system employees. The raise was approved in July, but the MOE issue had to be resolved before it could be effective, Hughes said. As long as the commission approves the money being used for raises at its meeting later this month, employees can expect to see a bump in pay beginning in November and will also receive back pay, according to Hughes.
The budget will now be sent back to the state’s Department of Education for final approval.
In other business, the board unanimously approved hiring Evelyn Rafalowki, former director of schools, as a part-time consultant for the Sullivan East Middle School and West Ridge High School construction projects. Rafalowski retired in August. Hughes said she’ll be paid around $1,500 a month, depending on how many hours she works.
