BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two conceptual designs to expand Sullivan County’s overcrowded jail facilities would more than double the space to hold inmates and could cost between an estimated $40 million and $70 million.
The designs that were presented to county officials and the cost estimates that were discussed Tuesday are preliminary, according to Jay Henderlight, an architect with Michael Brady Inc., or MBI — a Knoxville design firm — and architect John Eisenlau with TreanorHL, MBI’s partner firm.
MBI was hired by the County Commission to develop a master plan to address the county’s overcrowded, outdated and inadequate jail facilities with the goal of determining whether to remodel or expand and/or build a jail.
The designs shown to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell, Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey, Mayor Richard Venable, Commissioner Mark Vance and county employee Lynn Stewart on Tuesday haven’t been presented to the County Commission for consideration yet.
Both options would expand the main jail to hold around 620 more inmates, bringing its capacity to 1,000. One of the options would also expand the second facility, known as the extension, to house 500 female inmates, increasing the number of inmates it could hold by 260. The total inmate population between the two buildings is hovering around 1,000 now, Carswell said.
Only men are currently housed in the extension. The plan for expanding it would be for only women to be housed there and all of the men to be housed in the expanded main jail.
A one-story expansion would be built onto the back of the main jail, increasing the building’s size by 130,000 square feet. The extension would be expanded on one end by 40,000 square feet. The addition to the main jail would include a kitchen, medical clinic, laundry room and intake, booking and storage areas.
Both expansions would be podular designs instead of the current linear setups with only two inmates housed in each cell. Currently, there are between 30 and 50 inmates in dormitory-style, or open room, cells behind one door, which jail officials have noted is a safety risk for the inmates and the officers. A podular design allows for better control and supervision of the inmates.
The second option differs in that the extension wouldn’t be expanded, so it would still only house men while the current two-story main jail would house women, and its expansion would house only men, according to Henderlight and Eisenlau.
A third option would build a 1,500-inmate jail on a different site in Blountville. It has a much higher cost, but it hasn’t been designed yet, Henderlight and Eisenlau said. That option could also bring all of the Sessions, Circuit and Criminal courts in Bristol and Kingsport to that site so all of the county’s courts would be in Blountville.
“We’ve been asked to look at what would happen if everything came together,” Henderlight said.
Eisenlau added: “Just to put it out there so that everybody understands that maybe in a really, really
ideal world, maybe that would be a good idea.”
Over the next month, Henderlight said he, Eisenlau, engineers and other experts will continue evaluating the existing infrastructure in the facilities to determine what is lacking. The hope is to have the master plan and conceptual designs ready to present to the commission in October or at the latest before Thanksgiving.