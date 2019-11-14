Joseph Tomes, Nov. 14, 2019
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has resigned from his position after being arrested and charged with two counts of domestic assault this week, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office became aware Wednesday evening of a domestic violence situation involving Corrections Deputy Joseph Tomes that was reported to have occurred earlier in the day, the release stated. The office said an investigator subsequently found Tomes, 29, of Bristol, Tennessee, was involved in an assault on Wednesday and another assault on Oct. 31.

Officials arrested Tomes and charged him with two counts of domestic assault. The sheriff’s office stated that Tomes resigned from his corrections deputy job when he was arrested.

Bond was set at $2,000 at Tomes’s arraignment Thursday morning and his next court date is scheduled for Nov. 20, the release stated.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments