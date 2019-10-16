BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission could make a couple decisions tonight in regard to moving forward with a project to alleviate inmate overcrowding in the county jail facilities.
Two resolutions were discussed at last week’s work session that will be on second reading — one for a short-term solution and another for a long-term one.
Commissioner Alicia Starnes’ resolution, if approved, will “invite some input,” she said, from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Public Defender Andrew Gibbons and Criminal and General Sessions courts judges within 60 days for ways to reduce the inmate population.
The resolution received unanimous positive recommendations for passage from the commission’s Administrative and Executive committees.
The second resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Mark Vance, would hire a construction management advisor through a bid process to oversee the expansion and renovation of the current jail facilities or the construction of a new jail. Vance introduced a similar resolution in March but withdrew it because several commissioners thought it was too early in the process to hire someone. An advisor is needed to oversee construction and to make sure the site is suitable for expansion, Vance said.
Michael Brady Inc. [MBI], a Knoxville architecture firm, was hired in February to develop a master plan.
TreanorHL has partnered with the firm. The architects have revealed two options so far — renovate and expand both facilities for $84.7 million or build a 297,000-square-foot jail on a new 30-acre site for $110 million.
“I think as you’ve seen what other things we’ve done in the county [that] we’ve not had a construction manager brought in on the first part of building something, and then we’ve not had the best results, so I’m going to ask for a vote on this, this time,” Vance said.
Commissioner Dwight King still contends it’s early.
“We haven’t got plans,” King said. “We haven’t figured out exactly what we’re going to do. Are we going to build a new jail or remodel the jail we’ve got? There’s a lot of things we need to get in concrete before we hire somebody to oversee it. I’m not saying that we don’t need one, but not at this time.”
Vance argued that no one is representing the commission and the county to make sure the land is suitable.
Mayor Richard Venable told the commission he asked Steven Wilson, a structural engineer who is a consultant for the county, a month ago when the resolution should be approved. Wilson told Venable it should’ve been done two months ago because the advisor might need to work with the architects. Receiving submittals from those interested in the job could also take two to three months, according to Venable.
Commissioner Joe Herron asked that the cost be determined and added into the resolution for presentation tonight.
“If we’re going to deal with the jail, we need to do it and do it right,” Vance said.
Commissioner Mark Hutton asked if approval of the resolution would mean the commission is going through with an expansion and renovation or building a new jail.
“This [resolution] feels like we’re hiring somebody for a job that we haven’t approved yet, and I want to approve that job,” Hutton said. “I want to approve that project to say we’re doing that rather than hiring a person to do a job that we as a body haven’t done yet.”
In other business
On waiver of rules, the commission will consider a 2% pay increase for school system employees except those that are federal employees. Nearly $497,000 will come out of the system’s undesignated fund balance, or surplus money, to pay for the raises, according to the resolution.
Commissioner Hershel Glover plans to introduce a resolution that will ask for a 3% raise instead to “become more closely aligned with neighboring city [school] systems” within the county, according to the draft resolution.
Another contentious resolution — but on first reading — will be to change the commission meeting time from 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month to 9 a.m.
Commissioner Larry Crawford, who sponsored the resolution, said the goal of the resolution that changed the meeting time from morning to evening last year was to increase the public’s participation and accessibility to the meetings, as the approved resolution states, but he doesn’t believe that’s happened.
Vance and Commissioners Darlene Calton and Colette George said a night work session and a morning meeting would be good because both have public comment sections.
