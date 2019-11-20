Jeffry Caldwell, news release, November 20, 2019

A booking photo of Jeffry Caldwell from 2018 released Wednesday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. 

 Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Officials said Jeffry Caldwell may now be in a silver 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with Tennessee registration 6R91K8. An earlier news release indicated that he could possibly have been in a white 2018 Nissan Rogue.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Sullivan County officials are searching for a person of interest in connection to an ongoing “suspicious death” investigation in Kingsport, according to a Wednesday morning news release.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at 622 Gravely Road in Kingsport and are looking for 31-year-old Jeffry Caldwell, who police say lived at the Gravely Road address.

Authorities described Caldwell as 5’11” and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Local dispatchers first received a call about the death just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt. The office has not released any other details about its investigation.

Anyone who may have information about Caldwell is asked to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 423-279-7330.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

