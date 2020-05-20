Police blocked off part of Walnut Hill Road in Sullivan County early Wednesday afternoon after a car drove into a pond.
An officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office who was on the scene the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m., but he could not provide any specific information about the driver or any passengers in the black Mustang.
Around 1 p.m., the vehicle was still waiting to be towed from the edge of the pond, located along the 200 block of Walnut Hill Road.
Rainy conditions on Wednesday have led to slick conditions on some area roadways.
