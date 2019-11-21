BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission on Thursday approved hiring 10 corrections officers for the Sheriff’s Office to implement a pretrial release program to reduce inmate overcrowding in the jail and to establish a county-operated Veteran Service Office.
County Attorney Dan Street spoke in favor of the pretrial release program, echoing support from the county’s public defender, district attorney and most judges earlier this month.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell presented the program to the commission earlier this month as a short-term solution to jail overcrowding. Both of the county’s jail facilities are chronically overcrowded and, on average, surpass combined capacity by around 400 inmates.
Since February, work has been underway by design firms Michael Brady Inc., or MBI, and TreanorHL to develop a master plan with the goal of determining whether to remodel and expand the current facilities or build a new jail, which would be a long-term solution.
County officials previously said 10 officers will be enough manpower to release from jail, under supervision, at least 200 nonviolent, low-risk inmates who are awaiting trial.
Hiring the officers will cost an initial $817,000, then $564,800 every year, according to the resolution. The $817,000 will come from the county’s general fund balance, or surplus money.
Cassidy and Carswell previously explained that five officers will facilitate the program within the jail, and the other five will be certified by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission to be out in the county visiting homes of program participants and arresting those who violate the terms of the program. The job of those five will be similar to what probation officers do.
The Veteran Service Office will be in Blountville and is slated to open in April, according to the resolution. A full-time veteran service officer and a full-time assistant will be hired to work in the office to help veterans with disability claims and to offer other services. The initial cost will be up to $30,000 and the recurring cost is estimated to be more than $114,000 a year.
The commission also approved a resolution to review and revise its rules of procedure and to form a committee to study the proposed changes. The committee will have its work completed and submitted to the full commission by Dec. 14.
The commission voted down: changing its meeting time from the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to every third Monday at 9 a.m.; and a resolution requesting that the Board of Education use money out of its fund balance to give all school system employees a 1% one-time pay bonus.
