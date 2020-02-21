BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County residents will get to decide in November whether they want liquor-by-the-drink sales in county areas outside the cities.
The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution Thursday night that will put the question to voters in a referendum Nov. 3.
“Liquor-by-the-drink” means alcohol served by the glass at licensed establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Such sales are currently illegal in Sullivan County outside the Bristol and Kingsport city limits.
Approval by voters would bring more money and business to communities outside city limits, said Commissioner Hershel Glover, who represents Kingsport and sponsored the resolution.
“I think it’s going to create some much-needed business in the county — hopefully some restaurants [and] businesses. I think it’s going to improve business at the restaurants that we’ve already got,” Glover said Thursday. “We feel this is a new way to provide revenue for the county.”
Glover and Blountville Commissioner Joyce Neal Crosswhite, who also sponsored the legislation, both emphasized that new income would help the county avoid increasing property taxes.
“We just can’t keep increasing taxes on our citizens,” Crosswhite said Friday. “We’re not promoting people to go out and drink. We’re promoting a tax revenue that will keep citizens from paying more tax.”
Sullivan County would get 50% of the income from liquor-by-the-drink sales and the money would be funneled into both urban and rural school systems, as well as a general fund. The rest would go to the state government.
The November referendum will only appear on the ballots of voters living in the areas outside Bristol and Kingsport.
Glover said he’s heard nothing but support for it so far.
“We’ve had a positive response from all the folks we’ve talked to in the neighborhood and in other areas of the rural part of the county,” he said. “I think everybody’s really excited about this.”
Crosswhite said that she’s heard a lot of support for the referendum in Blountville, too, but nothing is certain until the poll numbers come in. Until then, she said, she’ll talk with everyone possible in her district to make sure they understand the income that could be generated.
“This isn’t going to happen overnight, but hopefully it will bring revenue to our county in the future,” she said. “There’s things we need to take care of right now, but we’ve got to think about our future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.