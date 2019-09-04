Sullivan Central High School will release students at noon Wednesday due to air conditioning issues affecting the building.

Principal Mark Foster said Wednesday morning that crews are working to fix the HVAC system and he anticipates repairs will be completed before Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments