BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County’s building commissioner faces charges after he was involved in a wreck Monday that killed a Johnson City woman, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.
At 3:30 p.m., Tim Earles, 63, of Kingsport, was driving a county-owned Jeep Cherokee eastbound on U.S. Highway 126 in Blountville when he crossed the center line near Gravel Top Road and struck a Nissan Sentra head-on, according to the THP.
The driver of the Sentra, Katherine Keene Doyle, 53, was killed in the crash. THP spokesman Richard Garrison didn’t know whether Doyle died at the scene or at an area hospital.
Earles was injured in the crash, but the extent of his injuries wasn’t known Tuesday. Garrison didn’t know which hospital he was transported to, and without that information, Ballad Health spokeswoman Ashlea Ramey said policy prevents her from releasing his condition.
It’s not known whether drugs or alcohol was involved. Tests were requested, according to the report. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
When asked about the crash, Mayor Richard Venable said it would not be appropriate for him to comment since it’s under investigation.
Sullivan County Assistant District Attorneys General Colby Collins and Lewis Combs are handling the case, according to county District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
According to the THP report, Earles faces citations and charges. Staubus said Tuesday that charges haven’t been filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.