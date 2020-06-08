BRISTOL, Va. – The Sugar Hollow Campground in Bristol, Virginia has partially resumed operations after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its spring opening.
Campers can now stay on site with self-contained RV and camper units, although tent camping is not allowed, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
The campground, which has 75 sites, will be limited to 50% capacity and groups will be spaced out from one another in an effort to maintain physical distance between visitors.
Danny Hill, the city’s recreation superintendent, said people entering the campground will be screened for whether they have had COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
Sugar Hollow Campground usually operates from late April through the end of October, but the pandemic led to a later spring opening, Hill said.
“Ever since the COVID[-19] episode started, I would say within three to four weeks after that, we were getting calls if we were open,” he said in a phone interview Monday.
Hill said the campground would adhere to public health guidelines as it starts to welcome visitors.
A number of other restrictions are also in effect, including no outside guests allowed at campsites, the closure of comfort stations and a 7-day limit on stays.
After the campground reopened on Friday afternoon, Hill said about four to six campers stayed over the weekend.
Although this is a step toward reopening the park’s facilities, Hill said picnic shelter reservations remain suspended.
