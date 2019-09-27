If You Go

» Today: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

» Where: Old Hawley Farm, 1173 Hawley Road, Blountville, Tennessee

» 9 a.m. Sunday: church service

» 2 p.m. both days: full-scale Civil War Battle of Blountville reenactment

» What: Hear Civil War music and see wagon displays, impressionists of Civil War personas, games, medical displays, Union and Confederate encampments and more.

» Admission: $3 for adults; free for children age 6 and under