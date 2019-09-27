BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The 156th anniversary Battle of Blountville Civil War re-enactment weekend is underway, kicking off Friday with an education day for local students.
A group of about 40 fourth graders from Sulphur Springs Elementary School in Jonesborough were the first group on the site in Blountville to learn about Civil War-era surgery, medicine, music, food, games, blockade runners, weapons and the life of a soldier from a group of reenactors.
The Battle of Blountville took place on Sept. 22, 1863, in downtown Blountville and lasted for four hours. The purpose of the battle was to secure the right-of-way for the railroads.
Half of Blountville, including the jail, businesses and homes, burned down during the battle. The courthouse was also gutted by fire destroying almost all of the records stored there.
Officially, the battle ended in a Union victory, although some still believe the Confederates won.
Donald William Droke, a local reenactor, shared the story of his family with the students. He lives on his family’s farm that was founded in 1839 in a home built by his ancestors in 1859 before the Civil War began, he said. His great-great-grandfather, William C. Droke, was a Confederate soldier.
“We try to say why we do this — it’s to honor the good name and to honor the bravery of the men that fought on both sides,” Donald Droke said. “I’m half East Tennessee Unionist and half Confederate. … There’s one good thing that came from the Civil War — the birth of baseball.”
Ealyn Sizemore, 9, said she enjoyed learning about the Civil War era. Her favorite part was learning about the drummers and hearing the music.
Auggie Carver, 9, who loves history, said learning about the Civil War was interesting.
“I’ve learned about many ancestors and how houses have been passed on for generations and generations,” he said. “There are just so many interesting things that happened in Blountville, like there was the Battle of Blountville. … There were kids that made their own toys and the soldiers made their own baseballs.”
Sulphur Springs Elementary School Principal Cindy Hayes said the students were brought to education day because they’ll be learning about the Civil War in class and to “promote a love for history.” She said she hopes to form a reenactment team at the school in the spring that will include students and local reenactors.
“We feel like if we can get them to see at least one part of history that that’ll carry over in other areas of history and be a part of it through the reenactments,” Hayes said.
The events are sponsored by the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting, the Battle of Blountville Civil War Military Park and the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.