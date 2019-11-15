BRISTOL, Va. — One day after a student sprayed bullets inside a California high school, officials in Bristol, Virginia announced implementation of “Stop the Bleed” kits in local schools.
“Our hearts were broken, yet again, when we were heard the news out of California that another school shooting had occurred,” the city said in a news release Friday. “As we pray for the families affected there and for the safety of our students in Bristol Virginia Public Schools, we also have another daunting reminder that we need to constantly be reviewing and updating our school safety plans.”
Two people were killed and three others were wounded in the Santa Clarita shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Teachers and first responders at the California school were able to provide first aid to some victims because the school was equipped with “Stop the Bleed” kits, various news reports state.
Although Bristol, Virginia’s safety plans are based on preventive measures, the city said Friday that a partnership between the Fire Department and school system will place 10 “Stop the Bleed” kits in six city schools.
“Our prayer is that they will never be used, but in case of the unimaginable, we will be prepared,” the city said in the release.
The 10 kits, which are used to control bleeding, were purchased with funds obtained from a local Walmart grant, according to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.
“This is a good start, but many more are needed,” Armstrong said. “We hope to obtain more kits for each school as funds become available.”
Blood loss has been identified as one of the most common, preventable causes of active shooting fatalities, the release states. A shooting victim can die from blood loss in five to 10 minutes.
The kits are designed to be used by school staff while the police and fire departments are responding to the scene, which is what occurred in California, according to reports.
Armstrong said the Fire Department plans to offer “Stop the Bleed” training to the public in the near future.
The city school system is currently in the process of updating facilities to ensure a safe environment for students and staff. A safety vestibule has been installed at Van Pelt Elementary and Highland View Elementary is scheduled to have a similar barrier installed in the coming weeks, the city said.
Later this school year, vestibules will be added at Washington-Lee Elementary and Stonewall Jackson Elementary. Plans are also being developed to improve safety at the middle and high schools.
In addition, the school system is studying how a portable metal detector might be used on a random basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.