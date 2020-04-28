Farmers Market 02

Vendors set up at the State Street Farmers Market in Bristol, Tennessee.

The State Street Farmer’s Market usually kicks off on the first Saturday in May, but this year’s opening is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the Bristol, Tennessee city government.

“Although businesses in our community are beginning to open again, we decided to keep the market closed until we determine the safest way to bring our customers and vendors together,” said Mike Musick, the recreation superintendent for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation

The outdoor market is held at Downtown Center at 810 State Street and normally operates on Saturday mornings from May through October. It’s also usually open to customers on Wednesday afternoons between July and September.

A specific opening date has not yet been announced, but the release said organizers are working on a plan “that will gain the support of those closely monitoring the coronavirus in our community.”

In the meantime, the State Street Farmer’s Market Facebook page notes that it plans to post a contact list of vendors who have goods ready to sell.

 

