BRISTOL, Va. — Enjoying the warm, sunny weather Friday afternoon, diners flocked to Quaker Steak & Lube and the Burger Bar in downtown Bristol.
While diners sat, chatting, laughing and enjoying their meals, a forklift set up barricades on Piedmont Avenue, closing the street so the two restaurants could set up more seating in hopes they would have their first busy weekend of dining in nearly two months.
The first phase of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect Friday, allowing retail stores, churches, salons and barber shops to reopen to foot traffic with some restrictions. Restaurants were also allowed to reopen for outdoor seated dining but not indoor dining.
Though many businesses on the Tennessee side of town were allowed to reopen earlier this month, the reopening of Virginia businesses brought back a hum of life Friday that had been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Twin City and the rest of the nation.
Karen Hester, owner of Cranberry Lane and Southern Churn on State Street, said the store actually reopened May 8, but Friday was the grand reopening. She was encouraged by the amount of traffic she saw on State Street.
“Business is absolutely picking up,” Hester said. “We have loyal customers that want to show their support, we’re just missing the tourism piece.”
She said they weren’t getting the same volume of customers as they were before the pandemic, but they’re glad to be open again. She added that Southern Churn is also open again, though the self-serve topping bar is closed for hygiene and safety reasons.
At Serendipity, owner Sarah Hull said customers responded well to their reopening, and they had a busy morning Friday.
“It’s very reassuring, people are ready to shop local,” Hull said.
While the Burger Bar and Quaker Steak saw a steady stream of diners stop by, other Virginia restaurants are still waiting to see diners return in force.
Xian Chen and Ying Wei, owners of Shanghai Chinese Restaurant, said delivery and takeout orders are still going strong, but traffic for outdoor dining was slow. However, they thanked their customers for supporting them through the pandemic.
Not all business owners were comfortable opening to foot traffic. Chris Jones, owner of Sidetrack Tobacco, said he’s concerned the number of COVID-19 cases may start to rise again. As a diabetic, he’s at a greater risk of health complications should he become infected with the virus.
“I want to protect myself and my customers,” Jones said. “A customer may be healthy and fine, but have risk factors.”
Right now, he’s restricting his business to takeout and curbside only, but he added that it’s good to see people patronize downtown Bristol again.
“Today it’s crazy, you have people out there like it’s a normal day outside,” Jones said.
Though some businesses on the Tennessee side have yet to reopen, two Tennessee business owners said things are looking up for their businesses.
At Bristol Bagel and Bakery, owner Rebekah Napier said business hasn’t just been good given the current conditions, the kind of foot traffic they’ve seen would be good under normal circumstances.
“The city really welcomed us back,” Napier said. “Our regulars are back, and we have new faces checking us out, as well.”
William King, owner of Wm. King Clothiers, which has remained open throughout the pandemic, said he’s seen his business continue to climb day by day. He said most retailers understand it is going to be a gradual process to get back to normal, but with each day people are more confident about getting out again.
“Thank God, the Virginia side is open again,” King said. “I think having both sides open is going to give people a little more confidence to come downtown.
