Officials reopened State Route 91 in Elizabethton Monday afternoon after repairing damage to the roadway caused by a plane crash last Thursday.
A plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his family and two pilots went off a runway as it landed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon. The aircraft crashed through a fence and onto the highway, where it burst into flames and spilled 1,000 gallons of fuel on the road.
All of the people on the flight survived the crash.
Mark Nagi, a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman, confirmed the reopening in an email.