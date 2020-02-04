KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Seven months after the nonprofit John R. Hay House closed down, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released the findings Tuesday of an investigation into alleged malfeasance at the organization.
The Kingsport-based Hay House assisted people with criminal records in Northeast Tennessee through recovery and reentry programs, but closed in June 2019 after over three decades of operations. The organization received grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), whose officials “identified and reported fiscal and contractual issues” that led to an investigation by the Comptroller, TDOC and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the report notes.
The report focuses on the nonprofit employing a convicted felon and a sex offender, as well as issues with compensation practices and oversight.
Investigators found that Hay House employed its director’s son-in-law as a case officer facilities manager between February 2014 and June 2018, despite the son-in-law having previously pled guilty to attempted second-degree murder, which is a Class C felony. That case occurred when TDOC terminated the son-in-law as a corrections officer in 2000 after he admitted to smuggling a knife to an inmate and paying or promising to pay that inmate to hurt another inmate, according to the report.
Hay House was required to conduct background checks on staff under its contact with TDOC. Although Hay House had personnel files with background check documentation for the son-in-law, investigators were unable to determine the completeness of the background checks and said the existing documents were “questionable” because they did not include the son-in-law’s past criminal history.
The report also found that Hay House employed a registered sex offender as a cook between August 2018 and October 2018, but investigators were unable to figure out if a background check had been performed on the employee because Hay House management were unable to provide the employee’s personnel file.
These employees could have put the safety of other staff members or offenders who worked with Hay House at risk, the report notes.
“Although the TDOC grant contract and [Hay House] policies do not specifically state employees must pass the ordered background checks, it should reasonably be expected that the purpose of background checks is to ensure employees involved with supervising and rehabilitating persons with criminal records do not have criminal records themselves,” the report reads.
The report also raises questions about questionable compensation and notes that the Hay House continued to employ the director’s son-in-law after he was arrested in April 2018 for alleged theft at a Kingsport store. Hay House continued to pay the son-in-law after that arrest until late June 2018. The son-in-law was terminated for a “lack of work” due to “budget positions/cuts,” the report states.
However, investigators said Hay House failed to inform TDOC of the arrest or termination of the employee, despite a requirement to notify the state in writing. The son-in-law was eventually indicted in January 2019 on five counts of theft of $1,000 or less, the report states.
The report examines payroll between April 2018 and June 2018 to find that several time sheets included vacation and excused leave, despite a Hay House policy starting that “annual leave is not paid or accrued by Hay House, Inc.”
The 5-page report concludes by identifying deficiencies in oversight, specifically that the TDOC did not detect that Hay House had employed convicted felons and that employees accrued ad used leave in violation of the nonprofit’s policy.
Comptroller Justin P. Wilson wrote in a letter at the beginning of the report that copies of the document would be sent to Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III and Barry Staubus, the district attorney general of the 2nd judicial district.
