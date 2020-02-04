The employment of a convicted felon and a sex offender in spite of background check requirements, as well as issues with compensation practices and oversight, were among the findings of a state investigation into the now-defunct John R. Hay House in Kingsport.
Seven months after the nonprofit closed, the Tennessee Comptroller published a five-page report Tuesday detailing allegations of malfeasance at the organization.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Tuesday he will take the findings to a grand jury to “make a determination whether there is criminal behavior based on the report and witnesses that we would call to the grand jury.”
The Hay House assisted people with criminal records in Northeast Tennessee through recovery and reentry programs but closed in June 2019 after more than three decades.
The nonprofit received grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), whose officials “identified and reported fiscal and contractual issues” that led to an investigation by the comptroller, TDOC and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the report notes.
Hay House employed its director’s son-in-law as a transportation officer from December 1997 to March 2000, when TDOC hired the son-in-law as a corrections officer, the report states. But TDOC fired the son-in-law in July 2000 after he admitted to smuggling a knife to an inmate and paying or promising to pay that inmate to hurt another inmate, according to the report. He later pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder.
Despite this background, the investigators say Hay House proceeded to rehire him as a case officer and later its facilities manager between February 2014 and June 2018.
Hay House was required to conduct background checks on staff under its grant contact with TDOC. Although Hay House had personnel files with background check documentation for the son-in-law, investigators were unable to determine the completeness of the background checks and said the existing documents were “questionable” because they did not include the son-in-law’s past criminal record.
The director and his son-in-law were not named in the report. However, Staubus confirmed that Chuck Walsh was the director, and his son-in-law is Eric Monday.
The report also found that Hay House employed a registered sex offender as a cook between August 2018 and October 2018, but investigators were unable to figure out whether a background check had been performed because Hay House management was unable to provide the employee’s personnel file.
Hiring the two convicted felons may have put the safety of other staff members or offenders who worked with Hay House at risk, the report notes.
“Although the TDOC grant contract and [Hay House] policies do not specifically state employees must pass the ordered background checks, it should reasonably be expected that the purpose of background checks is to ensure employees involved with supervising and rehabilitating persons with criminal records do not have criminal records themselves,” the report states.
The report also raises questions about what it calls “questionable compensation” and notes that the Hay House continued to employ Monday after he was arrested in April 2018 on charges of theft at a Kingsport store. Hay House continued to pay Monday after the arrest until late June 2018. He was then terminated for a “lack of work” due to “budget positions/cuts,” the report states.
Investigators said Hay House failed to inform TDOC of the arrest or termination, despite a requirement to notify the state in writing. The son-in-law was eventually indicted in January 2019 on five counts of theft of $1,000 or less, the report states.
Sullivan County criminal court records indicate Monday was accused of theft at a Walmart in Kingsport in February and March 2018. The case is pending.
The probe also examined payroll between April 2018 and June 2018 and found that several of Monday’s time sheets included vacation and excused leave, although Hay House policy stated that annual leave is not paid or accrued.
Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, a man who picked up acknowledged he was Monday but then appeared to hang up when asked about the report. He did not answer a subsequent phone call or text.
The comptroller’s report concludes by identifying deficiencies in oversight, specifically that TDOC did not detect that Hay House employed convicted felons and that employees accrued and used leave in violation of the nonprofit’s policy.
A TDOC spokesman did not return an inquiry Tuesday seeking comment on the report’s conclusions.
Comptroller Justin P. Wilson wrote in a letter at the beginning of the report that copies of the document were sent to Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III and Staubus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.