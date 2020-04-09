Bobby Bennett suspected something was wrong with his body on the afternoon of March 13.
Just one week later, the 52-year-old journalist from Spartanburg, South Carolina, said he was “ready to die.”
That’s how Bennett summed up his struggle with COVID-19.
“It was hell,” said Bennett in an interview Wednesday. “I lost 20 pounds in two weeks.”
A frequent visitor to Bristol Dragway, Bennett is the editor and publisher of CompetitionPlus.com, a popular online drag racing magazine and website that has been around for 20 years.
Bennett has a well-earned reputation as a tireless writer who will tackle any story. He described the day when he ran out of energy and his COVID-19 ordeal began.
“I told my wife that I was just going to finish up my work and go lay down,” Bennett said.
When his weakness persisted, Bennet took action.
“I decided I would get out ahead of this and go to a local urgent care center,” Bennett said.
Bennett said he was given some antibiotics along with an inhaler and told that he had a sinus infection.
But by March 16, Bennett was running a fever.
“My temperature got up to about 100 degrees, and then it went to 103. It was time to go to the hospital,” Bennet said.
Bennett was given Tylenol during a two-hour hospital stay. He said his fever was hovering around 100 when he was sent home.
“I was basically told to monitor my health,” Bennett said. “By that Friday, I was … on day three of having 103-degree temperatures.”
That’s when Bennett contacted officials at his local hospital again.
“I told the doctor that I didn’t think I was going to make it through the night,” Bennett said. “I got an email back that said, ‘You have written to customer service and you need to direct your emails to your doctor.’”
Desperate for relief and unable to find help, Bennett said he began fear the worst.
“I was still running a 103-degree temperature, and I thought I was going to die,” Bennett said. “I asked God to take me home. I really didn’t think that I was going to make it through the night.”
The next morning, Bennett said he contacted a friend who had connections with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. A trip to a hospital 35 minutes away was arranged.
“My wife couldn’t even get out of the car when we arrived,” Bennett said. “A wheelchair was rolled up for me, and my wife had to drive away.”
Finally, Bennett started to feel some relief that same night when hospital officials were successful in getting his fever to break.
“It was like somebody had taken a bucket of water and just drenched me. I started to feel better because they were pumping all kinds of stuff in my IV,” Bennett said. “But if you eat, you get sick. If you don’t eat, you get sick. In two weeks of that hell, I lost 20 pounds.”
Bennett was surprised four days later when he was informed that he was being released from the hospital.
“I asked the doctor, ‘How are you going to send me home when you don’t even know what’s wrong with me.’ The doctor said ‘We know what’s wrong with you. You’ve got COVID-19.’”
Shortly after returning home March 24, Bennett had confirmation from staff members at two hospitals he had visited. Bennett had two positive tests for the coronavirus.
Since that scary day and a period of self-isolation from family members at his home, Bennett said his health has steadily improved.
“I couldn’t even walk to the bathroom without being out of breath at first,” Bennett said. “But I’ve been getting a little bit stronger each day. In fact, I’ve gotten to where I can walk over two miles now.”
Before Bennett leaves his house, he makes sure to wear to a protective mask and gloves.
“Even though I’ve been cleared, and some people have said I couldn’t catch this again, I still keep my distance from other people. I don’t know so much if that is to protect me as it is to protect others,” Bennett said.
“I’ve learned to treat life precious. I’ve also noted that with the help of God that there’s not a problem that you can’t make it through. My faith was a large part of helping me through this.”
From symptoms and heath care to social distancing and self-quarantines, Bennett urges all people to ask, read and research all aspects of COVID-19.
“I don’t think Americans are well-informed. And furthermore, I don’t think many of our medical workers are informed. And that’s not their fault because nobody could have been prepared for this,” Bennett said.
“I’ve called five times wanting to donate plasma so my antibodies could help other people struggling with this, and no one has an answer for me.”
From vivid dreams to intense headaches, Bennett said has struggled to come to grips with his ordeal emotionally.
“If I wouldn’t have had a friend that had connections at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, I probably would have died at home because I couldn’t have gotten into a hospital,” Bennett said.
Bennett has traveled across the United States and even to Australia to cover drag racing events of all forms. For now, his travels are on hold.
“I won’t be attending a drag race until we have a cure and solid answers on what this virus is all about,” Bennett said. “And I don’t really see drag racing or any major sport getting back to action until later in the summer. I hate to say that, but that’s the God’s honest truth as I see it.
“I just don’t feel comfortable while that monster is still out there. And believe you me, it is a monster, and it will kill you if you give it the opportunity.”
