BRISTOL, Va. — A split City Council endorsed four highway projects Tuesday following an extensive discussion about medians, roundabouts and sidewalks.
The council voted 3-2 to seek 2021-22 Virginia Smart Scale funding for a trio of city projects and one initiated by the Virginia Department of Transportation. The city projects include two adjoining phases of widening Lee Highway between Alexis Drive and Old Airport Road and a proposed roundabout at the “five points” intersection of Lee Highway, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Oakmont Avenue and Moore Street.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower asked why a grassy median was included in the Lee Highway plans, since it would force the city to perform maintenance. There are some median strips along recently widened segments near The Falls, east of Old Airport Road and near Sugar Hollow Park.
“The center median makes the road safer; it prevents accidents,” public works Director Wallace McCulloch said in response to the question. “The city looks nicer when we have that landscaping. The maintenance does come out of the money we receive from the state.”
Councilman Kevin Wingard called the green space “a distraction.”
“I don’t see the need for it. That’s what our parks are for,” Wingard said. “It’s a distraction, plus it’s a maintenance issue.”
Mayor Neal Osborne said he believes the median helps drivers distinguish which lanes to use.
The council also discussed sidewalks, which are included in both Lee Highway segments and are part of a long-range city plan to provide a shared-use path from Sugar Hollow Park to downtown.
“My biggest concern with Lee Highway widening is our sidewalk, our shared-use lanes. We keep swapping them from right to left going up Lee Highway,” Wingard said. “Surely we can do a better job than that. I can see we do one changeover where they’re coming up through Bristol on The Falls side, and once they get past The Falls, then we switch them over to be on the other side going to Sugar Hollow.”
In the long-range plan, there are four points where pedestrians or bicyclists would cross Lee Highway along the 5-mile stretch between the park and downtown, McCulloch said. Some are dictated by existing obstructions, including the creek near Alexis Drive and a rock wall west of Valley Drive. The city will continue reviewing the proposed sidewalk placement.
The proposed roundabout would modify the intersection by eliminating traffic signals and closing off access for the northeast segment of Oakview Avenue running in front of the Douglass Senior Center, McCulloch said.
“It makes the intersection safer, so there are only four points instead of five,” he said.
Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said the roundabout should make the intersection safer for pedestrians.
The city previously received state approval to install a roundabout a short distance away in the intersection of Euclid Avenue, Lee Highway and Euclid Avenue Extension.
“These two roundabouts near each other is not a problem,” McCulloch said in response to another question. “It just adds to the flow. It all flows very well. Once they’ve [motorists] gotten used to it, it will flow very well.”
Osborne voiced his support for the roundabouts, especially since right turns from MLK onto Lee Highway aren’t currently allowed, which can cause a delay even if there is no other traffic at the intersection.
The projects were split into two resolutions, since the city can only seek funding for two under the state’s latest program of awarding transportation funding. The city is asking for the roundabout and the westernmost phase of Lee Highway work while the Bristol Metropolitan Planning Organization is requesting the eastern Lee Highway segment and the VDOT project.
The VDOT proposal would create an initial phase of an Interstate 81 frontage road near the city’s boundary with Washington County, from Stage Coach Road to Flame Leaf Road. The frontage road is envisioned to eventually extend between Bristol and Abingdon.
“If there’s an accident on I-81, all the traffic goes to Lee Highway. What they’re trying to do is get the locals a way to get around without getting stuck in a mess on Lee Highway,” McCulloch said.
Both Mumpower and Wingard dismissed any immediate need for that project.
The Bristol MPO also submitted a preapplication for Smart Scale funds for a segment of the frontage road in Abingdon for Cooks Street extension between Cummings Street and Stone Mill Road, according to Michelle Earl of VDOT.
The city projects have been revised after failing to secure funding during the previous Smart Scale review, McCulloch said.
“During this cycle VDOT had a consultant prepare the estimates and documents for these proposals,” McCulloch told the council. “They took some of the stuff we’d done previously that didn’t get approved in the last funding cycle.”
Projects must be formally submitted by August 3, and the initial project prioritization is expected in January.
