A third-party contracted speech therapist who was recently on-site at a healthcare facility in Big Stone Gap has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent to residents and their families on Monday.
The speech therapist last visited Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap on March 19 and left the facility shortly before 6 p.m. with a normal temperature and no symptoms, site administrator Dustin Jackson wrote in the letter.
Since March 14, the nursing home has required all personnel at the facility to have their temperature checked upon both entry and exit.
The individual who has been diagnosed had “limited access” to Heritage Hall, Jackson wrote.
As of Monday, no residents or employees had shown any symptoms of the illness nor had any been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the letter.
“Effective immediately, we are monitoring all residents and staff with ever-more diligence,” Jackson wrote. “As an extra precaution, we have now implemented additional temperature checks and safety protocols, above and beyond health department requirements.”
The facility is also reviewing interaction records to continue monitoring and limiting exposure to anyone who came in contact with the diagnosed individual, he said.
In-person social and family visitation had already been suspended at the facility and that will continue, he added.
Heritage Hall delivers services ranging from Alzheimer’s care to short-term rehabilitation, according to its website.
