BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Turnout at an annual public hearing for Ballad Health’s Local Advisory Council (LAC) was smaller than it was a year ago, but the angst remained palpable as residents again voiced concerns about the regional health care system on Tuesday.
A total of 20 speakers addressed the seven members of the 10-member council designated to help supervise Ballad Health, which was created in 2018 through a Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) granted by the Tennessee Department of Health. About 100 people — less than half last year’s turnout — attended the public hearing at Northeast State Community College.
Many of the speakers expressed frustration over Ballad's decision to close the neonatal intensive care unit and downgrade the trauma center at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, while others detailed personal experiences with the cost, quality and access to care at Ballad facilities. The system was created by merging former competitors Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.
Carolyn Gibbons of Kingsport summed up the concerns of many.
“The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing,” Gibbons said. “Time and again diversions are made in the NICU and the emergency room. … It’s like a bull in a china shop. … I feel sorry for the doctors and the nurses who have to put up with what the bull is doing. … I’m asking you to fire everyone on the board of Ballad and replace the CEO.”
She also said the COPA should be terminated.
After the meeting, council Chairman Dennis Phillips said the council has no direct authority over the health system, even as resident concerns persist.
“There are legitimate comments that have been made,” Phillips said. “But the Department of Health is the organization many of these need to be referred to. The Department of Health can do something about it, but there’s a lot of issues — the trauma one [Level I trauma center] and the NICU. We [council] don’t — nor does the state of Tennessee, nor anyone maybe short of the federal government — have any authority to tell Ballad they have to have a NICU anyplace or have to have a trauma one. … No one that lives in Kingsport is happy about the NICU or trauma one moving.”
Current state Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey approved closing the Kingsport NICU last year, as Ballad consolidated those services in Johnson City.
Phillips, who was a proponent of the merger when he served as Kingsport’s mayor, said all the public “negativity” isn’t helping, and it’s in the region’s interest for Ballad to succeed.
But the speakers emphasized that decisions made by the health system may be eroding public trust.
“We do not trust the Tennessee Department of Health to oversee the COPA,” speaker Crystal Regan said.
Others, including Johnson City physician Dr. Martin Olsen, challenged state officials to take a more active role in overseeing Ballad.
“Other communities have a hospital authority that answers to the community, and it’s my opinion we need something like that,” Olsen said.
Paramedic Wayne Baxter also called out state officials.
“The states of Tennessee and Virginia have failed the people of the Tri-Cities region,” Baxter said, calling Tuesday’s public hearing a “waste of time” but the only opportunity residents have to speak out.
“What I hope happens is representatives of the Tennessee Department of Health will listen to the comments made and use the power of the state to cause Ballad Health to work with instead of against the community,” Baxter said.
Several speakers called for Phillips to resign from the council, alleging he called people unhappy with Ballad Health “morons” last year during a meeting of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
After the meeting, Phillips said his remarks were unrelated to Ballad or his role on the council.
“It had to do with a real estate deal my wife had with the city. It had nothing to do with the COPA or the LAC,” Phillips said. “We were falsely accused by a citizen at a board meeting on two different occasions of having the Phillips family bailed out. … It had nothing to do with Ballad Health whatsoever.”
The council is scheduled to release its report and recommendations from the meeting in a month.
